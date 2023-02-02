Man hit by garbage truck in Layton, flown to hospital

LAYTON, Utah — A man was taken to the hospital Thursday after being hit by a garbage truck near Hill Air Force Base, police said.

A garbage truck was traveling west on state Route 193, near the southwest corner of Hill Air Force Base, at about 9 a.m. As it neared 1000 West, it hit a male occupant of a car that was pulled to the side of the road after the occupant entered the roadway in front of the garbage truck.

“The truck driver really didn’t have any chance to avoid hitting him as he went by. He stopped immediately,” said Layton Police Lt. Travis Lyman. “We’re trying to sort out how this person ended up, or why he ended up, in the road like he did.”

Lyman said that the victim had serious, life-threatening injuries and was taken by helicopter to the University of Utah Hospital.

The driver of the garbage truck stayed at the scene after the incident and was cooperating with the investigation.

Lyman said that Clearfield Police Department and Layton Fire Department also assisted in the aftermath of the crash.

S.R. 193 was temporarily closed in both directions, but Lyman said all lanes were open as of noon Thursday.

This story will be updated.