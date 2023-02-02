Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
CRIME

Iron County woman arrested, charged after she was shot by police

Feb 2, 2023, 2:18 PM | Updated: 2:18 pm
FILE PHOTO - (Deseret News)...
FILE PHOTO - (Deseret News)
(Deseret News)
Madison Swenson's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

IRON COUNTY, Utah — A 37-year-old woman has been arrested after authorities say she pointed a pistol at officers in Iron County and they shot her.

Shawna Owens faces charges of:

  • Assault against a peace officer (two counts)
  • Aggravated assault (one count)
  • Felony discharge of a firearm (three counts)
  • Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs (one count)
  • Carrying a dangerous weapon while under the influence of alcohol (one count)
  • Alcohol restricted driver (one count)

The confrontation happened Sunday, Jan. 29, in the area of 4680 North and 4500 West in Iron County. That’s where officers received a report of a suspicious person with a firearm.

“Officers were notified by the reporting party that a person in a vehicle pointed a gun at him,” read a Thursday afternoon press release from the Iron County Attorney’s Office.

Officers said when they arrived on scene, they found the vehicle and told the occupant — identified as Owens — to get out of the car. While telling her to exit, the release states Owens pointed a black pistol in the direction of multiple officers.

They continued to tell her to exit the vehicle and drop her weapon, but she raised her gun in the direction of an officer and officers fired at her multiple times. Owens was struck and then provided emergency medical care.

“During a preliminary investigation of the incident, two spent .22 caliber shell casings were found inside of the vehicle from Owens’ firearm,” the release stated.

According to the release, the investigation into the officers’ use of force remains on-going.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Crime

Shooting in the Glendale neighborhood (KSL TV)...
Eliza Pace

One person in critical condition in SLC shooting

One person is in critical condition from a shooting in the Glendale neighborhood.
2 days ago
emergency lights...
Larry D. Curtis

Utah man arrested for rape of child after toddler diagnosed with STI

A Utah man has been arrested on suspicion of rape of a 2-year-old child after she was found to have a sexually transmitted infection.
2 days ago
Utah is working on a plan to administer federal funds to reimburse food stamp fraud victims. (KSL T...
Ladd Egan

Food stamp fraud victims could be reimbursed due to new federal funding

Utah is currently submitting plans for how to administer federal funds to reimburse food stamp fraud victims.
2 days ago
FILE PHOTO (Deseret News)...
KSL TV

New body cam footage shows moment SLC police shoot man in a stranger’s home

SALT LAKE CITY —   Newly released body camera footage reveals the moments that led up to Salt Lake City police shooting a man on Jan. 13. The videos released Wednesday captured the shooting from body-worn cameras of 12 Salt Lake City Police Department officers. UPDATE: Suspect dead after pursuit, shooting, police say The incident began […]
2 days ago
...
Lauren Steinbrecher

Assault against corrections officer brings up safety concerns at new state prison

Concerns are arising over safety at the new Utah state prison after an inmate attacked an officer and sent them to the hospital. The concerns are sparking discussions on Capitol Hill, between corrections officers advocates and lawmakers.
2 days ago
Law enforcement officers aim their weapons at a home during a standoff in Grants Pass, Ore., on Tue...
Associated Press

Oregon kidnapping suspect dies of self-inflicted gunshot

The suspect in a violent kidnapping in Oregon has died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Iron County woman arrested, charged after she was shot by police