Iron County woman arrested, charged after she was shot by police

IRON COUNTY, Utah — A 37-year-old woman has been arrested after authorities say she pointed a pistol at officers in Iron County and they shot her.

Shawna Owens faces charges of:

Assault against a peace officer (two counts)

Aggravated assault (one count)

Felony discharge of a firearm (three counts)

Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs (one count)

Carrying a dangerous weapon while under the influence of alcohol (one count)

Alcohol restricted driver (one count)

The confrontation happened Sunday, Jan. 29, in the area of 4680 North and 4500 West in Iron County. That’s where officers received a report of a suspicious person with a firearm.

“Officers were notified by the reporting party that a person in a vehicle pointed a gun at him,” read a Thursday afternoon press release from the Iron County Attorney’s Office.

Officers said when they arrived on scene, they found the vehicle and told the occupant — identified as Owens — to get out of the car. While telling her to exit, the release states Owens pointed a black pistol in the direction of multiple officers.

They continued to tell her to exit the vehicle and drop her weapon, but she raised her gun in the direction of an officer and officers fired at her multiple times. Owens was struck and then provided emergency medical care.

“During a preliminary investigation of the incident, two spent .22 caliber shell casings were found inside of the vehicle from Owens’ firearm,” the release stated.

According to the release, the investigation into the officers’ use of force remains on-going.