Police: Man breaks windows of 7 businesses, assaults 3 officers in burglary spree on Antelope Drive

CLEARFIELD, Utah — A man was arrested after Clearfield City Police Department said he burglarized seven businesses near Antelope Drive, and assaulted three officers early Wednesday morning.

Eliyah Mayberry, 28, was booked into the Davis County Jail on suspicion of 11 charges.

Police were dispatched after report of property damage near 325 W. Antelope Drive in Clearfield, where they said there was “a large amount of damage to multiple business windows,” according to arrest documents. They said it appeared that somebody threw rocks through windows.

While police were on the scene, Clearfield dispatch got another report of a window being broken just a few blocks away. They described a suspicious man, wearing all black, and hitting people’s windows in near 816 W. Antelope Drive.

When officers got there they said they found the suspect and told him to stop multiple times, but he kept walking west. Two of the officers on scene said they tried to stop him but he attacked them.

The arrest documents said four officers were trying to gain physical control of the man to get him in handcuffs, and while they were physically struggling, the suspect assaulted three of the officers and tried to take firearms from two of them.

He was arrested at approximately 6:31 a.m., he refused medical attention and did not tell officers his name or have an ID card on him.

Police said they are still discovering more damage done to businesses along Antelope Drive, at least seven had broken windows.

The suspect was booked into the Davis County Jail under suspicion of:

Attempt to disarm a police officer (2 counts)

Criminal mischief

Attempted burglary

Assaulting a police officer (3 counts)

Failure to stop at command of a police officer

Interference with a police officer

Failure to disclose identity

Disorderly conduct

