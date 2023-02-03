Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
YOUR LIFE YOUR HEALTH

How does Utah’s air quality compare to other states?

Feb 2, 2023, 5:10 PM | Updated: 5:52 pm
Ayanna Likens's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Air quality seems to be top of mind for most Utahns. But how does it compare to other states?

Dr. Denizta Blagev is a pulmonary and critical care doctor at Intermountain Health who researches air quality. She said on average, Salt Lake City is not bad compared to other cities its size.

“But when the air quality is bad in the summer, with the wildfire smoke and inversion, we could be the worst in the nation,” she said.

Typically, Blagev said the air quality indoors is better, but she said there are ways to improve it even more: by changing your furnace filter or by getting a stand-alone air filter.

“Air quality is important to all of us. Whether it’s sensitive groups or not, it will affect us both in the short term and the long term,” she said.

Some of the effects of bad air quality in the short term, Blagev said, is chest tightness, shortness of breath, and increased risk of getting infections. In the long term, she said it can lead to premature death, lung and heart disease, and higher risk of developing lung cancer.

“It doesn’t get more basic than clean air and clean water. For our all of our health, it’s really critical that our air is healthy,” Blagey said.

Juniper Anderson, 9, loves to play outside, but said it can get tough with the air quality.

“When the air quality is bad, I start to cough, and it feels like my lungs are caving in,” she said.

Her mom, Kate Anderson, said that Juniper developed asthma six years ago, just a few months after moving to Salt Lake City.

“Within a couple months, she kept getting this cough that wouldn’t go away,” Kate said.

Kate said she believes Juniper developed asthma from Salt Lake City’s air quality.

“I was enraged as a mom. I didn’t know that something could be so quickly evasive,” she said.

Juniper and her mom wish something would be done about the poor air quality in Salt Lake City.

“I feel bad for my daughter because when the air quality is bad, she can barely catch her breath at night,” she said.

Blagev said in the long term, to help improve Utah’s air quality, she recommends people cut back on their emissions — whether that be driving emissions, household or commercial emissions.

There are little things we can all do to help improve the air. You’ll find some ideas on UCAIR’s website, along with links to the current air quality index so you know how to plan your activities and when to stay indoors.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Your Life Your Health

Mike Hayes says he noticed changes when he started intermittent fasting...
Ayanna Likens

The health benefits of intermittent fasting

Intermittent fasting has become increasingly popular and health experts say there are some benefits to it.
8 days ago
Marrianne Peterson is now cancer free...
Ayanna Likens

Woman pleads for Utahns to get HPV vaccine to prevent cervical cancer

January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month and approximately 14,000 women in the US are diagnosed with this type of cancer each year.
15 days ago
(Duke Speer)...
Ayanna Likens

How blood donations saved a Utah man’s life

Blood donation saves lives, like that of 67-year-old Duke Speer in 2021.
22 days ago
A exercise physiologist preforming one of the test's to measure breathing. (KSL-TV)...
Ayanna Likens

A health assessment could help you reach your health goals

With half of Americans looking to improve their exercise routine, Intermountain Healthcare is offering a health assessment to get a personalized plan to help you reach your goals.
28 days ago
Marc Callister lost 70 pounds...
Ayanna Likens and Cary J. Schwanitz

How to set healthy goals for the new year

With the new year around corner, setting healthy new year’s goals is top of mind for some people. 
1 month ago
...
Ayanna Likens

A shared cancer journey with provider and patient

Receiving a cancer diagnosis can be scary, but having a support system can help you through it. One teenage girl created an unexpected close bond with her medical provider after her diagnosis.
1 month ago

Sponsored Articles

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
How does Utah’s air quality compare to other states?