Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
NBA ALL-STAR 2023

Salt Palace to host temporary liquor store during NBA’s All-Star activities

Feb 2, 2023, 5:54 PM | Updated: 7:10 pm
Salt Palace convention hall...
For NBA All-Star festivities, the Salt Palace Convention Center will host a temporary DABC liquor store. (Google Earth Pro)
(Google Earth Pro)
Larry D. Curtis's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — To accommodate visitors to Salt Lake City for NBA All-Star festivities, Utah will open an additional liquor store downtown.

From Thursday, Feb. 16 to Saturday, Feb. 18, a store under the direction of the Utah’s Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services — often called the DABS — will open a store on the east side of the Salt Palace Convention Center from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. each of those days.

According to a press release, the temporary store will accommodate the influx of visitors to the state’s capitol city, including many who will be staying in hotels as the eyes of the sports world turn to Salt Lake for a weekend.

“The temporary store will improve safety and traffic in and around the existing state liquor store on 200 West, 400 South by providing walkable access for visitors to another location that is nearby many events,” Michelle Schmitt with the DAB

The current downtown store has a small parking lot and is a relatively small space.

DABS said it will feature many locally made craft products in the store. No cash will be accepted.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

NBA All-Star 2023

Lauri Markkanen #23 of the Utah Jazz celebrates a dunk against the Chicago Bulls during the second ...
Ben Anderson, KSL Sports

Lauri Markkanen named to first All-Star team

Lauri Markkanen will represent the Utah Jazz in front of a home crowd after being selected to his first All-Star team.
19 hours ago
Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) goes to the basket as Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes...
Ben Anderson, KSL KSL Sports

Ben Anderson: Yes, Lauri Markkanen will be an All-Star

The NBA is set to announce the All-Star reserves tonight on TNT at 5 pm MT, and Utah Jazz fans should expect Lauri Markkanen to hear his name called.
19 hours ago
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver announces the 2023 All-Star Game is coming to Salt Lake City....
Chandler Holt, KSL Sports

Your guide to NBA All-Star events in Salt Lake City

NBA All-Star weekend is in Salt Lake City for this season! Here is a complete guide about the upcoming events, including how you can get tickets.
10 days ago
FILE...
Brooke Williams

UTA to waive fares, increase services during NBA All-Star week

UTA is offering free public transportation to all for ten days in February surrounding the NBA All-Star Week hosted by the Utah Jazz.
16 days ago

Sponsored Articles

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Salt Palace to host temporary liquor store during NBA’s All-Star activities