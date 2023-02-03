Salt Palace to host temporary liquor store during NBA’s All-Star activities

SALT LAKE CITY — To accommodate visitors to Salt Lake City for NBA All-Star festivities, Utah will open an additional liquor store downtown.

From Thursday, Feb. 16 to Saturday, Feb. 18, a store under the direction of the Utah’s Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services — often called the DABS — will open a store on the east side of the Salt Palace Convention Center from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. each of those days.

According to a press release, the temporary store will accommodate the influx of visitors to the state’s capitol city, including many who will be staying in hotels as the eyes of the sports world turn to Salt Lake for a weekend.

“The temporary store will improve safety and traffic in and around the existing state liquor store on 200 West, 400 South by providing walkable access for visitors to another location that is nearby many events,” Michelle Schmitt with the DAB

The current downtown store has a small parking lot and is a relatively small space.

DABS said it will feature many locally made craft products in the store. No cash will be accepted.

