LOCAL NEWS

Man stabbed to death in SLC

Feb 2, 2023, 5:56 PM | Updated: 6:21 pm
(SLCPD)...
(SLCPD)
(SLCPD)
Eliza Pace's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A man was killed in a stabbing Thursday on Main Street in Salt Lake City.

According to Salt Lake City Police Department, the investigation began at 3:43 p.m. when dispatch were informed about a stabbing at Palmer Court, located at 999 South Main Street.

When officers arrived, they found a man in critical condition and offered medical aid while requesting help from paramedics.

Unfortunately, the victim died at the scene.

Police say based on preliminary information, the suspect ran from the scene.

Police continue to search for the suspect and have secured the scene to allow the SLCPD’s Homicide Squad and Crime Lab to collect evidence.

“Detectives are working to determine the circumstances leading up to the stabbing. At this point, there is no information to indicate the stabbing was a random incident,” a release from SLC police said.

The Salt Lake City Police Department is asking that anyone with information on this case call 801-799-3000 and reference case number 23–23556.

