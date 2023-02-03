Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
LOCAL NEWS

Two arrested in Glendale shooting

Feb 2, 2023, 8:31 PM
(Andrew Adams/KSL TV)...
(Andrew Adams/KSL TV)
(Andrew Adams/KSL TV)
Eliza Pace's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Two men were arrested Thursday for the fatal shooting of a 35-year-old man in the Glendale neighborhood according to Salt Lake City Police Department.

Oliver Spencer Avila-Jimenez, 23, will face charges of murder and obstruction of justice.

Julio Steven Cardona, 30, will face charges of purchasing, transferring, possession or use of a firearm by a restricted person.

Avila-Jimenez and Cardona have been booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail.

The shooting took place Wednesday night at 1665 South Riverside Drive.

“During the investigation, detectives reviewed video evidence that showed Cardona handling and carrying a firearm and then handing it to Avila-Jimenez,” a release from police stated.

Cardona is a restricted person and by law is not allowed to be in possession of a firearm.

Detectives believe Avila-Jimenez got into a fight with Guthrie Serawop and that Avila-Jimenez pulled out a firearm and shot several rounds, striking Serawop.

Serawop was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Anyone with information on this case should call 801-799-3000 and reference case number 23-22963.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

A search is underway for Austin Madsen, 32, of Mapleton, Utah. (Mapleton Police Department)...
Shara Park

Search underway in Garfield County for missing father suffering mental health crisis

A desperate search is underway right now in Garfield County for a 32-year-old father from Mapleton, who was last heard from almost a week ago.
21 hours ago
...
Mike Anderson

Utah is developing a flying motorcycle

We live in a time, where inventions can be built at home and where 3D printers, and machining devices help realize dreams.
21 hours ago
FILE: The Utah State Capitol (Jason Olson, Deseret News Archives)...
Shelby Lofton

Utah lawmakers introduce school safety bills

Lawmakers have unveiled a number of school safety bills after hearing concerns from their constituents.
21 hours ago
...
Ashley Moser

Utah fifth grader successfully petitions to allow hats at his school

Manila Elementary School's policy allowed students to wear ball caps only on designated days. James Cope, 10, was not fond of that rule, so he started a petition.
21 hours ago
(SLCPD)...
Eliza Pace

Man stabbed to death in SLC

A man was killed in a stabbing Thursday on Main Street in Salt Lake City.
21 hours ago
Follow @KSL_AlexCabrero...
Alex Cabrero

Sandy officials looking for solutions dealing with ski traffic blocking roads

Traffic can be backed up in the canyons for miles, especially on big ski days. Some of that traffic in Little Cottonwood Canyon is even spilling out into Sandy, which is causing a lot of problems.
21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Two arrested in Glendale shooting