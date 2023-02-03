Two arrested in Glendale shooting

SALT LAKE CITY — Two men were arrested Thursday for the fatal shooting of a 35-year-old man in the Glendale neighborhood according to Salt Lake City Police Department.

Oliver Spencer Avila-Jimenez, 23, will face charges of murder and obstruction of justice.

Julio Steven Cardona, 30, will face charges of purchasing, transferring, possession or use of a firearm by a restricted person.

Avila-Jimenez and Cardona have been booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail.

The shooting took place Wednesday night at 1665 South Riverside Drive.

“During the investigation, detectives reviewed video evidence that showed Cardona handling and carrying a firearm and then handing it to Avila-Jimenez,” a release from police stated.

Cardona is a restricted person and by law is not allowed to be in possession of a firearm.

Detectives believe Avila-Jimenez got into a fight with Guthrie Serawop and that Avila-Jimenez pulled out a firearm and shot several rounds, striking Serawop.

Serawop was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Anyone with information on this case should call 801-799-3000 and reference case number 23-22963.