LOCAL NEWS

Woman in custody after crashing into 3 civilian cars and 3 police cars in Midvale chase

Feb 2, 2023, 10:26 PM
Unified Police Department squad vehicle. (KSL TV)...
Unified Police Department squad vehicle. (KSL TV)
(KSL TV)
Eliza Pace's Profile Picture BY
MIDVALE, Utah — A police pursuit resulted in damages to three Unified Police Department cars and three civilian cars Thursday night.

According to Sgt. Melody Cutler with Unified police, a woman, with multiple warrants for their arrest, fled from UPD Wednesday night.

Cutler said the woman has a history of fleeing police.

UPD was able to locate the suspect again Thursday evening and as they attempted to approach her she “rammed a UPD vehicle and then fled.”

Police initiated a pursuit and she fled west bound on 7200 South and then south on catalpa into that neighborhood when she ran into another UPD car.

While driving through the neighborhood she hit at least three civilian’s vehicles and then another UPD vehicle.

Cutler said because she was driving with a “reckless and complete disregard for the public,” UPD forced her off the road and took her into custody.

The chase ended  near 745 W. 7500 South in Midvale and police identified the woman as 28-year-old Madison Nuse.

No injuries occurred as a result of these crashes, although two of the UPD cars had to be towed.

