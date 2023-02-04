KSL+
KSL+: Healing in schools after Enoch tragic shooting
Feb 3, 2023, 6:18 PM
SALT LAKE CITY — In the weeks following the tragic shooting in Enoch that killed five children, the school community continues to feel the impact.
This week, KSL+ producer Eliza Pace talks to Shauna Lund about the efforts inside Iron County School District to help students and staff heal through counseling, awareness, and wellness rooms. Plus, how a local organization’s donation is helping them get there.
