KSL+: Healing in schools after Enoch tragic shooting

Feb 3, 2023, 6:18 PM
Matt Rascon's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — In the weeks following the tragic shooting in Enoch that killed five children, the school community continues to feel the impact.

This week, KSL+ producer Eliza Pace talks to Shauna Lund about the efforts inside Iron County School District to help students and staff heal through counseling, awareness, and wellness rooms.  Plus, how a local organization’s donation is helping them get there.

