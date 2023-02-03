Utah sisters disagree passionately about new abortion bill

SALT LAKE CITY — Rep Kera Birkeland, a Republican representing Morgan, has introduced HB-297 that she claims addresses the issues of abortion access and services for rape victims in Utah the Deseret News reported Friday. Read the full story here.

Her sister, Samantha Hansen, is a rape survivor. She says she will fight the bill tooth and nail because she called it cruel to rape victims and it will do more harm than good.

Birkeland says the bill is more about expanding services to rape victims and holding rapists responsible than it is about restricting abortion.

“It doesn’t force women to do anything,” Birkeland said. “It provides resources to women, and it really does seek to hold the perpetrators accountable.”

But her sister — who has for years publicly shared her sexual assault story of how she was drugged and raped in 2014 — disagrees.

“It is absolutely cruel to rape survivors,” Hansen, 30, said. “It is not going to accomplish what my sister claims she wants it to accomplish. My sister is trying to force women to heal the way she thinks they should heal. She’s trying to package it up as a survivor’s bill. And as a survivor, it is not.”

Both sisters talked to KSL TV about their viewpoint on HB297. Ladd Egan has more Friday on KSL TV at 5 and 6 p.m.

Follow @KSL5TV