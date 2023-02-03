3 dynamite sticks removed from Salt Lake home

SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake City homeowner found three sticks of dynamite in his home while he was cleaning out his attic.

The man reported his discovery to Salt Lake Police at approximately 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers brought in the department’s Hazardous Devices Unit to the home near 200 South Iowa Street, a news release stated.

The homeowner told officers that he had moved the dynamite to a freezer outside of his home.

Police closed off the street and secured the home before the HDU safely removed the dynamite.

“The SLCPD reminds community members to never touch or move anything that looks suspicious,” the release said.”Call 9-1-1 and follow instructions from the dispatcher.”

Photos showed the dynamite sticks were wrapped in paper and what appeared to be duct tape.

The HDU is now investigating.