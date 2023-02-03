$77.2 million unclaimed funds for Utahns, find out if any of it belongs to you

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Unclaimed Property Division received $77.2 million in lost property in 2022.

The money comes from places like dormant bank accounts, uncashed checks, safe deposit box contents, unpaid insurance benefits, and overpaid medical bills.

This means that there may be money waiting for you to claim. Utah Treasurer Marlo M. Oaks encouraged Utahns to check if any portion of that is theirs.

“We encourage Utahns to check mycash.utah.gov every year to see if they have lost money to claim. Take five minutes this National Unclaimed Property Day to search for property belonging to you, your friends and your relatives,” Oaks said. “One in five Utahns has lost money, and they probably don’t know it. I had no idea I had lost money until I became state treasurer and learned about an overpaid medical bill.”



When a business owes money to an individual it cannot find, it remits those funds to the state after three years of non-contact with the owner.

By the annual reporting deadline, property holders sent 496,880 tangible properties to the Utah Unclaimed Property Division, along with the names and last-known addresses of owners.

“Last year, we shifted our efforts to reunite unclaimed money with rightful owners in Utah’s most economically depressed communities where the money could make the biggest difference. As a result, we reunited lost money with more Utahns than ever before, including those who needed it the most during these challenging economic times,” Oaks said.

To see if any of that is yours, visit mycash.utah.gov.