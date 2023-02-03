Utah man ordered to stand trial in killing of University of Utah football player

SALT LAKE CITY — Buk Mowat Buk was ordered Friday to stand trial for aggravated murder in the killing of University of Utah football player Aaron Lowe at a party after a 2021 game.

Third District Judge Paul Parker ruled there was enough evidence to send the case to a jury.

Buk is charged with aggravated murder and attempted aggravated murder, first-degree felonies, along with possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person and obstructing justice, second-degree felonies.

Testimony from Salt Lake Police Sgt. Tiffany Pappas, and multiple videos and photos from the night Lowe died were enough for Parker to order Buk to stand trial.

Buk is accused of shooting and killing Lowe, 21, from Texas, who died from gunshot wounds at a house party in the early morning of Sept. 26, 2021, following a winning home game for the U. football team.

Police were called to the home around 12:20 a.m. after a fight with a weapon was reported, and were still in the area when a neighbor reported hearing multiple gunshots. Officers found Lowe and a woman outside of the home with gunshot wounds. Lowe died at the scene and the woman needed extensive medical treatment.

Police said a fight began when multiple people who were not invited arrived and were asked to leave the party, which was for players only.

Witnesses said Buk walked down the driveway and fired two or three shots at Lowe and the woman, and then walked up to them and shot five or six more times while they were on the ground, according to a police affidavit.

Lowe had dedicated the 2021 football season to a teammate from Texas, Ty Jordan, who died almost a year previously after an accidental self-inflicted shooting. Lowe changed his jersey number to No. 22 in Jordan’s memory.

Friday’s hearing had been delayed after multiple requests for more time from defense attorneys and the prosecution. Family of both Buk and Lowe were present at the hearing.

Buk, who has pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder, has a significant criminal history, and has been convicted of robbery twice. He is being held at the Salt Lake County Jail. His next court hearing is scheduled for April 10.