LOCAL NEWS

One in custody, one outstanding after St. George home burglary

Feb 3, 2023, 5:22 PM | Updated: 5:24 pm
FILE PHOTO - (Deseret News)...
FILE PHOTO - (Deseret News)
(Deseret News)
Madison Swenson's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Four schools in St. George were placed under lockout protocol Friday while police searched for two burglary suspects in the nearby area.

One was eventually found, while the other is still outstanding.

The schools that were affected included Crimson View Elementary, South Mesa Elementary, Little Valley Elementary and Sunrise Ridge Intermediate.

Officer Tiffany Atkin with the St. George Police Department said the 911 dispatch center got a text at approximately 10:30 a.m. from a 14-year-old girl saying she was home alone and that two people she didn’t know were inside the residence.

Officers responded and were able to take one person into custody while another person got away.

Atkin later said the suspects broke into the home, but no shots were fired and the teen did not sustain any injuries.

Steven Dunham with Washington County schools said Crimson View Elementary was the last to be pulled out of lockout protocol as it was closest to the incident.

Anyone with information about the man pictured below has been asked to call the St. George Police Department at 435-627-4300 and reference incident number 23P002967.

