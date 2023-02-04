Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
LOCAL NEWS

3 elk die after herd wanders onto roads near Parleys Canyon

Feb 3, 2023, 5:32 PM | Updated: 7:47 pm
Jed Boal's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY – A large herd of elk continues to keep motorists and state troopers on high alert near the mouth of Parleys Canyon.  Several elk died in collisions with cars Friday morning.

The Utah Highway Patrol is reminding people driving in that area to be extremely cautious.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources estimates there are still 50 to 60 elk in the area around the mouth of Parleys Canyon.  Two died in collisions Friday morning and a third was euthanized after it was injured by a car.  The DWR and UHP can’t really tell how much longer they will continue to forage in this area.

“They’re wild animals,” said Trooper Kendall Holland, who has been trying to keep the elk out of harm’s way since the beginning of the week. “They are unpredictable. They can walk into traffic. They’re a distraction for people that are driving down the road.”

Just as the sun rose Friday, many of the deer were moving around at the top of Parleys Way before retreating to the golf course at the Salt Lake Country Club.

“They are giant 700-pound animals that if they end up in front of you on the road, and you end up hitting them, it could be catastrophic,” Holland said

He said it would be much more dangerous than hitting a deer, which would be about half the weight.

“We have had all types of different situations in my 32 years of elk being in trouble in some spots,” said Scott Root, conservation outreach manager with the DWR.  “This one is probably the most dangerous.“

They believe the majority of the elk settled down on the golf course.  For now, that’s not a bad place for them to be, Root said, when the alternative is running across Interstate 80, Foothill Blvd., or Interstate 215.  They could move around again at any time.

“They’re starting to get a little bit antsy as we’re getting a little bit warmer weather,” Root said.

The deep snow drove the elk down into neighborhoods, and the DWR does not think they will move back up until they have some open ground for grazing. 

“We just hope that they are going to do that sooner rather than later, and stay up. But we pushed them up the first time and the snow is still too deep and it was still too cold, and they just came right back the next day,” Root said.

The elk have been roaming the area since the beginning of the week.  They go where they want to go and herding them is not really an option. 

“Elk don’t typically like to be around people if they can help it,” Root said. “So, I’m hoping it’s days rather than weeks.“

“They’re unpredictable,” Holland said. “They’re only going to go where they want to go, and right now this is where they want to go.”

The UHP is warning drivers in the area to be especially cautious at night.  Electronic signs urge drivers to be on alert for elk and be ready to stop and give other motorists plenty of room to stop in case an elk wanders on to the road.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

Man accused of exposing himself at Utah store...
Shara Park

Man accused of exposing himself to underage girls at Utah store

The owner of Rad Swim in Highland is warning Utah families after she says a man exposed himself to her associate and several young girls in her store Monday evening.
20 hours ago
High school teammates play in Super Bowl...
Ayanna Likens

2 former Stansbury High School teammates to faceoff in the Super Bowl

Two former Stansbury High School football teammates will face each other as rivals in the Super Bowl.
20 hours ago
HOV lanes for pregnant women...
Katija Stjepovic

House passes bill allowing pregnant women to drive solo in HOV lanes

Pregnant women may soon be allowed to drive solo in HOV lanes after a bill allowing just that passed in the Utah House of Representatives Friday.
20 hours ago
(Matt Rascon/KSL TV)...
Matt Rascon & Eliza Pace

KSL+: Healing in schools after Enoch tragic shooting

In the weeks following the tragic shooting in Enoch that killed five children, the school community continues to feel the impact.
20 hours ago
FILE (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for UNITAS)...
Madison Swenson

Two Utah county men, business charged with $11M COVID tax fraud scheme

Two Utah County men, as well as an accounting business in Provo, have been charged with a COVID-related tax fraud scheme totaling more than $11 million.
20 hours ago
FILE PHOTO - (Deseret News)...
Madison Swenson

One in custody, one outstanding after St. George home burglary

Four schools in St. George were placed under lockout protocol Friday while police searched for two burglary suspects in the nearby area.
20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
3 elk die after herd wanders onto roads near Parleys Canyon