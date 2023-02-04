Close
LOCAL NEWS

One SLC stabbing suspect in custody, police searching for another

Feb 4, 2023, 10:07 AM
Charles Alires, 34, was stabbed to death Thursday afternoon on Main Street in Salt Lake City. (KSL...
Charles Alires, 34, was stabbed to death Thursday afternoon on Main Street in Salt Lake City. (KSL TV)
(KSL TV)
Brooke Williams's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department said they arrested one suspect, and are still looking for another in the case of a fatal stabbing.

Charles Alires, 34, was stabbed to death Thursday afternoon on Main Street in Salt Lake City.

Police stated in a press release that one arrest was made Saturday morning. 26-year-old Ivy Chase Grant was arrested on suspicion of obstruction of justice related to Alires’ murder.

The other suspect, 43-year-old Taddy Avalon Jackman, is yet to be found, and SLCPD are asking for help from the public.

“If you know Jackman’s location, please call 9-1-1 immediately. Do not approach him. People with general information about Jackman’s recent activities and location should call 801-799-3000.”

A photo of Jackman was provided in the press release.

SLCPD are asking the public for help finding suspect 43-year-old Taddy Avalon Jackman. (Salt Lake City Police Department)

 

