LOCAL NEWS
One SLC stabbing suspect in custody, police searching for another
SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department said they arrested one suspect, and are still looking for another in the case of a fatal stabbing.
Charles Alires, 34, was stabbed to death Thursday afternoon on Main Street in Salt Lake City.
Police stated in a press release that one arrest was made Saturday morning. 26-year-old Ivy Chase Grant was arrested on suspicion of obstruction of justice related to Alires’ murder.
The other suspect, 43-year-old Taddy Avalon Jackman, is yet to be found, and SLCPD are asking for help from the public.
“If you know Jackman’s location, please call 9-1-1 immediately. Do not approach him. People with general information about Jackman’s recent activities and location should call 801-799-3000.”
A photo of Jackman was provided in the press release.
