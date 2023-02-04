Woman hit by snowmobile while tubing near Peter Sinks

CACHE COUNTY, Utah — First responders treated a woman hit by a snowmobile while tubing near the Peter Sinks area Saturday afternoon.

The Cache County Sheriff’s Office told KSL that search and rescue crews, ambulances, and air ambulances responded to the screen, but the office did not have the woman’s current condition.

First responders are still figuring out what led to this accident and said the woman was lucky that an off-duty medic was on the scene to help treat her.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

