LOCAL NEWS
Woman hit by snowmobile while tubing near Peter Sinks
Feb 4, 2023, 4:10 PM | Updated: 4:14 pm
(KSL Chopper 5)
CACHE COUNTY, Utah — First responders treated a woman hit by a snowmobile while tubing near the Peter Sinks area Saturday afternoon.
The Cache County Sheriff’s Office told KSL that search and rescue crews, ambulances, and air ambulances responded to the screen, but the office did not have the woman’s current condition.
First responders are still figuring out what led to this accident and said the woman was lucky that an off-duty medic was on the scene to help treat her.
This story will be updated when more information is provided.
KSL 5 TV Live
Top Stories
- Utah police ask for help locating suspect in Amazon robbery (pageviews: 3523)
- Real Housewives of SLC Jennie Nguyen no longer cast member after 'offensive' social media posts (pageviews: 3509)
- Body found in Jordan River, police investigating (pageviews: 3503)
- 3x Region Champs, North Sanpete drill coaches go viral in video (pageviews: 3387)
- Wednesday's Child: Creative 13-year-old Kaydee hopes to find forever family (pageviews: 2864)
- Sewage provides alternative insight into COVID-19 surge direction (pageviews: 2841)