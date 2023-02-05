Close
CONSUMER

Frontier Airlines announces new unlimited summer flight pass

Feb 4, 2023, 6:17 PM
FILE: A Frontier airlines plane lands at the Miami International Airport on June 16, 2021 in Miami,...
FILE: A Frontier airlines plane lands at the Miami International Airport on June 16, 2021 in Miami, Florida. Miami International Airport, founded in 1928, offers more flights to Latin America and the Caribbean than any other U.S. airport, is America’s third-busiest airport for international passengers, and is the top U.S. airport for international freight. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
CNN's Profile Picture BY
CNN

(CNN) — Call it the summer buffet of air travel.

Frontier Airlines has announced its newest incentive to get travelers back in the air post-pandemic: An unlimited summer flight pass that costs $399.

The all-you-can-fly plan allows Frontier customers to book “an unlimited number of flights” from May 2 to September 30, says the airline on its website.

There are a few catches to the tantalizing deal. You shouldn’t bank on planning your flights ahead of time, for instance. You’ll need to book domestic flights the day before departure and international flights just 10 days before, according to Frontier’s website.

And there are a few “blackout periods” each month when flights will not be eligible for the “GoWild!” pass.

You’ll also have to purchase add-ons separately — like seat selection or bags — and you won’t earn miles or status on the flights you book under the pass. And, on top of the price of the pass itself, for each flight booked you’ll have to pay “$0.01 in airfare plus applicable taxes, fees, and charges at the time of booking,” according to Frontier’s website.

Additionally, pass holders have to be residents of the United States.

The 2023 summer pass follows a similar Frontier venture last year, when the airline announced an unlimited year-long pass for $599. This year, the airline is again offering an annual pass, but for $1,299, according to its website.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

