LOCAL NEWS

Two rescued from Pineview Reservoir after falling through ice

Feb 4, 2023, 8:56 PM
The area where first responders rescued the two people (Weber Fire District)
Michael Houck's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — Officials are warning residents of thin ice after two people needed rescuing from the Pineview Reservoir Saturday morning.

According to the Weber Fire District Facebook page, a person had fallen through the ice at Middle Inlet, Pineview Reservoir, at approximately 6:15 a.m. A second person who had stopped to help the first person also needed aid from first responders.

According to the Facebook post, the first person was sent to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Because of this accident, the Weber Fire District is warning others about the thin ice in the Pineview Reservoir.

“Please use extreme caution when recreating at Pineview Reservoir, looks are deceiving! Due to water flowing into the lake, the frozen layer is inconsistent, thin, and unstable,” reads the post.

