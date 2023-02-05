Close
Valentines’ Day proposals at Cracker Barrel might win you free food for a year

Feb 5, 2023, 1:33 PM
Five lucky couples who get engaged at a Cracker Barrel restaurant will have the chance to win free ...
Five lucky couples who get engaged at a Cracker Barrel restaurant will have the chance to win free meals at the chain for a year. (Luke Sharrett/Getty Images)
(Luke Sharrett/Getty Images)
CNN's Profile Picture BY
(CNN) — Love is in the air — and it smells like Cracker Barrel.

The restaurant chain has announced a romantic new venture for Valentine’s Day. Five lucky couples will have the chance to win free Cracker Barrel for a year, according to its website.

Here’s the catch: To have a shot at the tantalizing prize, each couple will need to get engaged at a Cracker Barrel location.

Interested couples need to post a video of their Cracker Barrel proposal to Instagram between February 10th and 16th, according to the chain’s website. And they’ll have to include a caption that explains “why they decided to propose at the iconic restaurant.”

Candidates also need to hashtag their post with #ISaidYesAtCrackerBarrel and #Contest and follow the restaurant’s official Instagram account, according to the website.

If you’re not ready to pop the question yet, Cracker Barrel also seems to have some more non-committal options available for Valentine’s Day. The chain is advertising an offer for`a free desert if you purchase two entrees during the days around Valentine’s Day.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

