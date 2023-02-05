SLCPD officer witnesses wrong-way drunk driver crash into embankment

SALT LAKE CITY – At around 6:30 a.m. Sunday morning, police witnessed a 2009 black Ford F-150 traveling at a high rate of speed in the wrong lane.

The officers were attending to an unrelated crash on Redwood Road when they witnessed the crash take place.

According to police, the Ford truck crossed over the median multiple times before the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed down an embankment, with homes at the base.

This morning, one of our officers saw someone driving a truck the wrong way on Redwood Road near 400 South. The driver lost control and nearly went down an embankment. The driver is being processed for DUI. Link: https://t.co/5FGF4Bvbny#SLC #SLCPD #SaltLakeCity pic.twitter.com/S2KipCPetX — Salt Lake City Police (@slcpd) February 5, 2023

Officers immediately responded and attempted a traffic stop. When they approached the vehicle, the driver began backing up and then re-entered traffic. The driver later pulled over near 200 South Redwood Road.

According to the SLCPD officer, the driver smelled of alcohol and his eyes appeared glossy and bloodshot.

The driver is being processed for driving under the influence of alcohol and other traffic-related charges. His identity has not yet been released.