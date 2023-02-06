Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
LOCAL NEWS

Utah State community responds to ‘Russia’ chants directed at Ukrainian player

Feb 5, 2023, 5:38 PM | Updated: 5:43 pm
Shelby Lofton's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

LOGAN, Utah — Colorado State University apologized after some members in its student section were heard chanting “Russia” at Max Shulga, a Utah State University student-athlete from Ukraine.

“It was about 40 seconds left in the game. It was still a relatively close game at that point,” recalled Scott Garrard, USU’s play-by-play voice for basketball and football.

He said the Mountain West Men’s Basketball game was tight, and the crowd was emotional.

“I’ve seen a lot of angry fans, I’ve seen a lot of celebratory fans, I haven’t seen anything quite like what I saw last night,” Garrard said.

He said something loud enough to be heard over his headset caught his attention.

“I was probably about 30-40 feet away from the student section of Colorado State, and I hear some chanting, so I pop over my headset a little bit to try to hear what was being said, and it sounds to me like they’re saying ‘Russia, Russia,'” Garrard said.

The chants were directed toward Max Shulga, who is from Ukraine.

“None of us can empathize with what he’s going through right now, but from a fan standpoint, from a team standpoint, they’ve really rallied around, tried to put their arms around him, try to help him through a really difficult situation as his family still lives in Kyiv,” Garrard expressed.

Colorado State Apologizes After Negative Chant Toward Utah State’s Max Shulga

The Ukrainian student-athlete is open about how the invasion of his home country has impacted him.

“We’re hyper-aware of what’s happening in Ukraine. We love Max,” USU student Tate Bennett said.

His Utah State family has rallied around him.

“They have Max’s back,” Garrard said. “This is a very close-knit team. You could tell they were very upset with what was going on.”

Shulga continued shooting, despite the chants. In a statement, he called the chants “extremely upsetting in the moment.”

Colorado State University released an apology acknowledging the chants, writing,

Following tonight’s basketball game, we became aware that a small group of individuals in our student section chanted ‘Russia’ at a student-athlete from Utah State, who is from the Ukraine.

On behalf of Colorado State, we apologize to the student-athlete and Utah State. This is a violation of our steadfast belief in the Mountain West Sportsmanship Policy and University Principles of Community. Every participant, student, and fan should feel welcomed in our venues, and for something like this to have occurred is unacceptable at Colorado State.

Some USU students said it’s not enough. Madison Scholc is a member of the university’s HURD committee, the school’s student section.

“We at the HURD here, we are known for heckling, and we definitely go up to the line of things that are appropriate to say, but we make sure that we don’t cross that line,” she said. “You shouldn’t make fun of a situation where so many people are dying.”

Utah State Athletics released a statement Sunday, calling the incident “inappropriate and unacceptable.” They went on to write they appreciate Colorado State’s administration for not condoning the behavior of those students.

Shulga wrote that he accepted CSU’s apology and said he knows emotions can run high in competitive situations. He ended his statement by asking fans to pray for peace in Ukraine.

“We do what we can to show our support for him and for his family there,” Bennett said.

Garrard also co-hosts “Hans and Scotty G” every day from 12-3 p.m. on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

(FILE) Inside the new Utah State Prison located in Salt Lake City. (KSL-TV)...
Lauren Steinbrecher

Utah State prisons on lockdown after three assaults against officers

Two Utah State prison facilities were placed on lockdown Sunday evening after three corrections officers were injured in the last two weeks. 
1 day ago
Handcuffs in a jail cell FILE PHOTO (Ravell Call/Deseret News)...
Pat Reavy

7 arrested in drug trafficking investigation in Utah and Salt Lake counties

Utah County law enforcers served search warrants on four homes simultaneously last week, resulting in the arrests of seven people and the seizure of multiple pounds of meth and heroin.
1 day ago
First responders on the scene of the motorcyclist who fell about 50 feet. (Washington County Sherif...
Michael Houck

Rescue crews save woman stuck in remote area and motorcyclist who fell 50 feet

Washington County officials responded to two different search & rescue operations on Sunday.
1 day ago
FILE PHOTO...
Michael Houck

Backcountry skier dies after slipping, falling near Lisa Falls

A man is dead after tumbling a "significant distance" while backcountry skiing in Little Cottonwood Canyon on Saturday.
1 day ago
The collapsed awning at the Wing Pointe Apartments (Heber City Police Department)...
Michael Houck

Snow collapses awning at a Heber apartment complex

Six cars were trapped under a collapsed awning after the Sunday afternoon snowfall. 
1 day ago
Image of the scene where police witnessed a wrong-way driver crash in Salt Lake City (Salt Lake Cit...
Chandler Holt, KSL Newsradio

SLCPD officer witnesses wrong-way drunk driver crash into embankment

A Salt Lake City police officer witnessed the truck crossing the medium several times before losing control and crashing into an embankment Saturday night.
1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Utah State community responds to ‘Russia’ chants directed at Ukrainian player