Snow collapses awning at a Heber apartment complex
Feb 5, 2023, 5:17 PM | Updated: 5:18 pm
(Heber City Police Department)
HEBER, Utah — Six cars were trapped under a collapsed awning after the Sunday afternoon snowfall.
At approximately 2:30 p.m., first responders were called to the Wing Pointe Apartments about the collapse, according to the Heber City Police Department Facebook page.
Initially, six cars were trapped under the awning, but one was removed when first responders arrived.
Heber PD said no one was in the cars when the awning collapsed, nobody was injured, and the apartment complex did not receive any structural damages besides the awning.
At least five cars needed to be towed because of the damages.
