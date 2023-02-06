Close
Snow collapses awning at a Heber apartment complex

Feb 5, 2023, 5:17 PM
The collapsed awning at the Wing Pointe Apartments (Heber City Police Department)...
The collapsed awning at the Wing Pointe Apartments (Heber City Police Department)
(Heber City Police Department)
Michael Houck's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

HEBER, Utah — Six cars were trapped under a collapsed awning after the Sunday afternoon snowfall.

At approximately 2:30 p.m., first responders were called to the Wing Pointe Apartments about the collapse, according to the Heber City Police Department Facebook page.

Initially, six cars were trapped under the awning, but one was removed when first responders arrived.

Heber PD said no one was in the cars when the awning collapsed, nobody was injured, and the apartment complex did not receive any structural damages besides the awning.

At least five cars needed to be towed because of the damages.

 

