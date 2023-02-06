LOCAL NEWS
Backcountry skier dies after slipping, falling near Lisa Falls
Feb 5, 2023, 6:19 PM | Updated: 6:19 pm
LITTLE COTTONWOOD, Utah — A man is dead after tumbling a “significant distance” while backcountry skiing in Little Cottonwood Canyon on Saturday.
Unified Police Ken Hensen said the 34-year-old man was skiing the backcountry near Lisa Falls when he slipped and fell to the base of the mountain at approximately 1 p.m.
Other skiers found the man and began CPR on him until first responders arrived. They attempted life-saving measures on the man, but he was pronounced dead on the scene.
Hensen said a Life Flight helicopter responded to the scene and hoisted the man out of the area.
Officials did not have an identity for the man at the time of reporting.
