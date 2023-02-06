February deals ahead of Super Bowl, Valentine’s Day and Presidents Day

SALT LAKE CITY — From Valentine’s Day to Presidents Day and the Super Bowl, February is shaping up as a month packed with sales and deals.

In today’s “Save more, worry less,” KSL TV’s Tamara Vaifanua shows you how to get the most bang for your buck.

While not as big as Black Friday, there are still plenty of ways to save big on big purchases this month.

Watch out for deals on TVs right now.

Last year, Deal News says, there were dozens of markdowns leading up to the super bowl — including a 70-inch TV going for under $400 at Target.

And don’t forget to strategize your Super Bowl spread.

Wells Fargo reported that this year, you’ll find cheaper chicken wings and sirloin steaks compared to last — as well as avocados for your game day guacamole.

Valentine’s day is just around the corner, and you can score some savings on jewelry markdowns.

JCPenney slashed prices on some items by as much as 60% in the early part of February last year.

And check Amazon for specials on candy and other Valentine’s gifts in the days leading up to Valentine’s Day.

Big sales are predicted for Presidents Day.

Appliances, electronics, personal computers and mattresses are all expected to be on sale.

And it’s not only the big-ticket items that get marked down for Presidents Day.

Deal News said to watch for savings in categories like kitchen appliances.

And prices on winter clothing also start to get marked down in February as retailers look to clear space for spring apparel. Watch for savings in vests, jackets and coats.