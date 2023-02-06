Roy High teacher named ‘Most Valuable Educator’ by Utah Jazz, Instructure

SALT LAKE CITY — KSL TV has teamed up with the Utah Jazz and Instructure to honor some of Utah’s “Most Valuable Educators” this season.

Mr. Devin Rusch, a welding teacher at Roy High School who was been teaching for 13 years, has been awarded the title.

Rusch received over 60 nominations, and his students had a lot of good things to say about him. Some said he is great at making class feel like a real work environment and he treats everyone equally.

One student said, “Mr. Rusch doesn’t just teach welding — he is also very passionate about seeing us succeed in life.”

Rusch will be honored at Monday’s game between the Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks at Vivint Arena. He received a personalized Jazz jersey ahead of the game and will receive a $1,000 classroom grant from Instructure, the parent company of Canvas.

Members of the public can nominate anyone in the local community, including students, parents, peer educators, principals, administrators and college deans. Nominators will be asked to answer, “How does this educator inspire students, spark curiosity and support student growth and achievement?”

MVEs will get to attend an awards dinner with the Jazz and Instructure at the end of the season. Instructure will also be providing 300 tickets for Utah educators to attend the Jazz game on March 18.

Submit your nomination here.

Follow @https://twitter.com/jellis9