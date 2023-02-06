Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
KSL ALL-STAR ACCESS

Jazz owner aims to showcase Utah, SLC with NBA All-Star Game

Feb 6, 2023, 12:53 PM | Updated: 2:51 pm
...
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — When the NBA All-Star game returns to Salt Lake City for the first time in three decades, Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith anticipates the event will help build Utah into a destination for other major sporting events.

“All the lights will be on us, but I think it is one more compelling event in a series we need to have, we should have, and we’re going to have,” Smith said at a press conference on Monday.

Hosting the 72nd NBA All-Star game on Feb. 19 is expected to drive significant economic impact for Salt Lake City over the five-day period. Hotel rooms throughout the city and Salt Lake County are sold out for the weekend.

Infrastructure expansion aided the Jazz in bringing back the coveted game, which they last hosted in 1993. Multiple hotels have opened up near Vivint Arena within the last five years. There’s been downtown Salt Lake City development projects and an expansion of the Salt Lake City International Airport.

“I always look at the growth of a city by the amount of cranes in the air. We’ve got a lot of them in Salt Lake City and that’s a good thing,” Smith said.

Utah has hosted other major sporting events, including the 2002 Winter Olympics. With the state gearing up for another bid for the 2030 or 2034 Olympics, Smith sees the NBA All-Star weekend as a perfect opportunity to showcase what Utah has to offer.

“This is a really important moment for our state to shine,” Smith said. “It’s been 30 years.”

All-Star weekend will include a men’s basketball game between Grambling and Southern — dubbed the NBA HBCU Classic on Feb. 18 at the Huntsman Center. A concert will feature Pitbull at the Salt Palace Convention Center that night.

The Salt Palace will offer 14 basketball courts where fans can shoot and play.

Smith said he worked to bring in numerous events and pop-up shops to give fans who may be priced out of attending the game a chance for involvement in the weekend’s festivities.

“If people want to go, there’s something for everyone,” Smith said.

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

KSL All-Star Access

...
Ashley Moser

Local businesses, city gear up to host 100,000 visitors during NBA All-Star weekend

Local businesses are gearing up for big crowds for the NBA All-Star Game in two weeks.
4 days ago
Salt Palace convention hall...
Larry D. Curtis

Salt Palace to host temporary liquor store during NBA’s All-Star activities

To accommodate visitors to Salt Lake City for NBA All-Star festivities, Utah will open an additional liquor store downtown.
5 days ago
Lauri Markkanen #23 of the Utah Jazz celebrates a dunk against the Chicago Bulls during the second ...
Ben Anderson, KSL Sports

Lauri Markkanen named to first All-Star team

Lauri Markkanen will represent the Utah Jazz in front of a home crowd after being selected to his first All-Star team.
5 days ago
Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) goes to the basket as Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes...
Ben Anderson, KSL Sports

Ben Anderson: Yes, Lauri Markkanen will be an All-Star

The NBA is set to announce the All-Star reserves tonight on TNT at 5 pm MT, and Utah Jazz fans should expect Lauri Markkanen to hear his name called.
5 days ago
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver announces the 2023 All-Star Game is coming to Salt Lake City....
Chandler Holt, KSL Sports

Your guide to NBA All-Star events in Salt Lake City

NBA All-Star weekend is in Salt Lake City for this season! Here is a complete guide about the upcoming events, including how you can get tickets.
14 days ago
Vivint Arena lit up to honor Ukraine (Photo: Ben Anderson/KSL Sports)...
Michael Houck

How to get in on the NBA All Star Game action in Salt Lake City

The NBA's All-Star Game 2023 is arriving in Salt Lake City in a few weeks, so here are a few events locals can attend to enjoy the national sporting event.
17 days ago

Sponsored Articles

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Jazz owner aims to showcase Utah, SLC with NBA All-Star Game