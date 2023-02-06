Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
CRIME

Man arrested after threatening driver with gun in Salt Lake City

Feb 6, 2023, 2:58 PM | Updated: 3:15 pm
Two guns were recovered at the scene of a traffic stop in Salt Lake City on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. (...
Two guns were recovered at the scene of a traffic stop in Salt Lake City on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. (Salt Lake City Police Department)
(Salt Lake City Police Department)
Madison Swenson's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A 31-year-old man was arrested Monday morning after police say he threatened another person with a gun during a road rage incident.

At 3:07 a.m., a man called 9-1-1 to report a white car following him near 800 West and North Temple Street in Salt Lake City.

While officers were responding, a passenger in the white car threatened the victim with a gun, according to a press release from the Salt Lake City Police Department.

“Officers spotted the car nearby and called for additional resources before stopping it,” the release stated.

Three passengers from the white car were then taken into custody.

“During the investigation, officers recovered a handgun and rifle from the backseat where (Mitchell) Motta sat.”

(Salt Lake City Police Department) (Salt Lake City Police Department)

Motta was taken to the Salt Lake County Metro Jail and booked on suspicion of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a restricted person.

According to arresting documents, Motta told police he was in possession of the two firearms recovered at the scene of the traffic stop. He also admitted to using marijuana prior to the incident.

The driver, identified as 35-year-old Robert Kimsey, was also booked due to outstanding warrants, as well as having a suspended driver’s license and expired registration.

“Drug paraphernalia was also found in the driver seat floorboard of the vehicle,” read the probable cause statement.

Police said Kimsey admitted the drugs were his. While he was being booked, a small blue pill was found in his right coin pocket, which he later identified was fentanyl.

According to the release, the third passenger in the white car was released.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Crime

In this handout photo provided by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Nathan Lee Chasing ...
Rio Yamat, Associated Press

‘Dances With Wolves’ actor charged in Nevada sex abuse case

Former “Dances With Wolves” actor Nathan Chasing Horse has been formally charged in Nevada with eight felonies and two misdemeanors.
17 hours ago
Bail has been revoked for a woman charged with murder in the death of her 2-year-old daughter after...
Pat Reavy

Utah woman accused of killing daughter was making plans to flee country, prosecutors say

A judge has revoked bail for a woman accused of killing her 2-year-old daughter after prosecutors say the woman was making arrangements while in jail to try to flee the country.
17 hours ago
(FILE) Inside the new Utah State Prison located in Salt Lake City. (KSL-TV)...
Lauren Steinbrecher

Utah state prisons on lockdown after three assaults against officers

Two Utah state prison facilities were placed on lockdown Sunday evening after three corrections officers were injured in the last two weeks. 
2 days ago
Handcuffs in a jail cell FILE PHOTO (Ravell Call/Deseret News)...
Pat Reavy

7 arrested in drug trafficking investigation in Utah and Salt Lake counties

Utah County law enforcers served search warrants on four homes simultaneously last week, resulting in the arrests of seven people and the seizure of multiple pounds of meth and heroin.
2 days ago
Image of the scene where police witnessed a wrong-way driver crash in Salt Lake City (Salt Lake Cit...
Chandler Holt, KSL Newsradio

SLCPD officer witnesses wrong-way drunk driver crash into embankment

A Salt Lake City police officer witnessed the truck crossing the medium several times before losing control and crashing into an embankment Saturday night.
2 days ago
Edgardo Greco, a convicted murderer linked to Italy's most powerful organized crime group, the 'Ndr...
Barbie Nadeau

Mafia boss found working as pizza boss after 16 years on the run

The Italian anti-Mafia police have arrested another mobster on the run where he was working under the alias Paolo Dimitrio as a pizzaiolo -- or pizza chef.
3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Man arrested after threatening driver with gun in Salt Lake City