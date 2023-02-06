Man arrested after threatening driver with gun in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A 31-year-old man was arrested Monday morning after police say he threatened another person with a gun during a road rage incident.

At 3:07 a.m., a man called 9-1-1 to report a white car following him near 800 West and North Temple Street in Salt Lake City.

While officers were responding, a passenger in the white car threatened the victim with a gun, according to a press release from the Salt Lake City Police Department.

“Officers spotted the car nearby and called for additional resources before stopping it,” the release stated.

Three passengers from the white car were then taken into custody.

“During the investigation, officers recovered a handgun and rifle from the backseat where (Mitchell) Motta sat.”

Motta was taken to the Salt Lake County Metro Jail and booked on suspicion of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a restricted person.

According to arresting documents, Motta told police he was in possession of the two firearms recovered at the scene of the traffic stop. He also admitted to using marijuana prior to the incident.

The driver, identified as 35-year-old Robert Kimsey, was also booked due to outstanding warrants, as well as having a suspended driver’s license and expired registration.

“Drug paraphernalia was also found in the driver seat floorboard of the vehicle,” read the probable cause statement.

Police said Kimsey admitted the drugs were his. While he was being booked, a small blue pill was found in his right coin pocket, which he later identified was fentanyl.

According to the release, the third passenger in the white car was released.