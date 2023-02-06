LOCAL NEWS
Moose relocated from Eastwood elementary school playground
Feb 6, 2023, 3:32 PM | Updated: 3:33 pm
(Scott Horne)
MILLCREEK, Utah — A moose gallivanting around Eastwood Elementary School was relocated by the Utah Department of Wildlife Resources.
Granite School District posted a video of the moose to Facebook saying, ““Never a boring day at Eastwood Elementary! Students had indoor recess this morning and during lunchtime, while our moose friend took his turn and checked out the playground. Thank you to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources for relocating the moose and keeping our students safe!”
KSL TV reached out to DWR but did not hear back by publication.
