RELIGION

Open house, dedication dates announced for Helena Montana Temple

Feb 6, 2023, 5:29 PM | Updated: 6:05 pm
A rendering of the Helena Montana Temple. (Intellectual Reserve, Inc.)...
A rendering of the Helena Montana Temple. (Intellectual Reserve, Inc.)
(Intellectual Reserve, Inc.)
Madison Swenson's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Open house and dedication dates have been announced for the Helena Montana Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

According to a news release from the Church, the open house will begin Thursday, May 18, and go through Saturday, June 3. It will not be available to tour, however, on Sundays, as well as May 21 or 28.

“Before the public open house, a media day will be held Monday, May 15. Invited guests will also tour the Helena Montana Temple on Tuesday, May 16, and Wednesday, May 17,” the release stated.

Following the open house, the temple will be dedicated on Sunday, June 18, by Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. The ceremony will be held in two sessions that day — 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

The Helena Montana Temple is the second temple in operation in the state, including the Billings Montana Temple. It was announced in April 2021, with ground being broken on Saturday, June 26.

A map showing the location of the Helena Montana Temple. (Intellectual Reserve, Inc.)

A third temple — the Missoula Montana Temple — was announced by President Russell M. Nelson in April 2022. Ground has not yet been broken on that structure.

Open house, dedication dates announced for Helena Montana Temple