Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
LOCAL NEWS

How Live 911 is saving lives in Weber County

Feb 6, 2023, 6:25 PM | Updated: 8:18 pm
Mike Anderson's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — The Weber County Sheriff’s Office says it’s shortening response times by letting deputies hear 911 calls as they come in.

The Department says it’s the first agency in Utah to start using the new program.

Typically, you have operators who talk to the people who need help. A dispatcher then takes that information and sends someone out.

With so many officers listening simultaneously, they can decide to head over immediately.

Chances are, by the time you make the call, you’ve already decided you need help.

“Every second, whether it’s two seconds or 20 seconds counts,” Corporal Jose Leon said.

He’s been listening to the calls for about two weeks now, and he said the stress in a caller’s voice can be enough for him to make the decision to respond.

“I could just hear the mother screaming saying, ‘My son’s gone crazy. He’s going to kill everybody in the house,’” Leon said.

A dispatcher takes a call at the Weber Area Dispatch Center. (KSL TV) Corporal Jose Leon Weber County Sheriff Department. (KSL TV) The Weber Area 911 Dispatch Center is now using Live 911 to improve dispatch times. (KSL TV)

In that case, he was able to look at his computer screen and rush to the caller’s address.

“That’s critical. Time in our industry is king,” Kevin Rose executive director of Weber Area Dispatch said. “We always say that time is heart muscle. Time is brain cells. Time is the difference between locating an offender and not.”

It’s called Live 911. Between dispatchers and deputies, responders in Weber County say it’s already making a difference.

“I went to an accident with injuries and I literally saw a lady take her last breath as I was the first responding officer there,” Leon said.

He said with the help of Live 911, he was able to respond quickly and resuscitate people with CPR in two different situations. One of them was an 11-year-old who later went to a hospital in critical condition.

“I just found out today that he lived,” Leon said. “I was like, ‘Oh that is awesome. Great news.’”

Even better news for the people who need that urgent help.

Weber County deputies and dispatchers are hopeful more agencies in Utah will see how Live 911 is helping.

Rose said, “The quicker the deputies in the field can get the information, the better the outcome.”

All patrol deputies with the Weber County Sheriff’s Office have access to Live 911.

Depending on staffing in their area, they can adjust the size of the radius around them for which calls they hear and they can switch between calls as needed.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

...
Madison Swenson

Boy hospitalized after falling from slide at Rose Springs Elementary

n 8-year-old boy is in critical but stable condition after falling from a slide at Rose Springs Elementary School.
20 hours ago
Utah State Prisoin...
Shara Park

Governor, lawmakers to address 3 inmate attacks on guards at Utah Prisons

The maximum-security unit at the Utah State Prison remained closed to visitors Monday after an inmate attacked a correctional officer on Saturday.
20 hours ago
handcuffs...
Pat Reavy

Utah man accused of drugging woman’s tea, sexually extorting her

A Tooele County man who police say put a sleeping pill in a woman's tea without her knowledge and told her she could not stay at his residence unless she had sex with him, is facing criminal charges.
20 hours ago
Utahns filling up their cars with gas. (KSL-TV)...
Matt Rascon

Gas prices jump 26 cents in one week, Utah governor blames supply

Gas prices have shot up more than usual in January, with increases Utahns generally see in March, and Gov. Cox said closed refineries and increased demand is to blame.
20 hours ago
(Shelby Lofton/KSL TV)...
Shelby Lofton

Biologist explains why visitors are finding dead birds at Great Salt Lake shoreline

Thousands of birds have died this winter, many now washing ashore at the Great Salt Lake. A biologist explains what's causing the birds to die and what's being done to take care of the issue.
20 hours ago
Elif Ekin was born in Turkey, and now owns and operates Kahve Cafe in Salt Lake City. (KSL-TV)...
Jed Boal

‘It’s devastating,’ Utahn born in Turkey expresses her concerns after 7.8 earthquake

An SLC café owner was born not too far from the epicenter of the 7.8 Turkey earthquake and still has family and friends in that area.
20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
How Live 911 is saving lives in Weber County