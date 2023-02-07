Boy hospitalized after falling from slide at Rose Springs Elementary

Close
STANSBURY PARK, Utah — An 8-year-old boy is in critical but stable condition after falling from a slide at Rose Springs Elementary School.

Sgt. David Bleazard with the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office told KSL the boy was going down a twisty slide at 10:17 a.m. Monday when he fell off about halfway down.

Other students told officers they saw him start on the slide and weren’t sure what to do.

When recess monitors responded to the area, Bleazard said the boy was unconscious and breathing, but then at one point, his breathing stopped. That’s when recess monitors began administering CPR.

A patrol officer then arrived on scene and took over CPR.

Shortly thereafter, an ambulance arrived at the school and took the boy to the hospital, where he is currently listed in critical but stable condition.

Bleazard said counselors responded to the school Monday to offer services to students, teachers and staff.

The nature of the boy’s injuries is still being investigated.

