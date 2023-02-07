Close
LOCAL NEWS

Provo will soon be welcoming its 1st full-size Target store

Feb 7, 2023, 7:45 AM
Real estate firm Brixton Capital announced Monday that a new Target will occupy the former Dillard'...
Real estate firm Brixton Capital announced Monday that a new Target will occupy the former Dillard's building at Provo Towne Centre. (Brixton Capital)
(Brixton Capital)
KSL.com's Profile Picture BY
KSL.com

PROVO, Utah — Residents of Provo will soon have another retail therapy resource at their disposal: a brand-new Target.

Avid fans of the national retailer will tell you Target runs are not errands but necessities for their well-being. And after years of Provo residents driving to Orem to get their “Target fix,” their dream of having a full-sized Target in Provo is becoming a reality.

Real estate firm Brixton Capital announced Monday that a new Target will occupy the former Dillard’s building at Provo Towne Centre.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer Provo City residents a new Target store at the Provo Towne Centre, making this their second retail location,” Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi said. “Target’s commitment to our community and Brixton’s efforts to revitalize an essential commercial center reflect the strength of Provo’s economy. We look forward to Brixton’s ongoing investment in Provo at Provo Towne Centre.”

Target’s first small-format store in Utah was opened in Provo in 2018. Located at 1290 N. State, the store is only 26,100 square feet in size.

The Target coming to Provo Towne Centre will be the traditional larger-sized store at 135,000 square feet.

Brixton Capital said the Target is “another milestone in its renovation” of the mall, the firm said in a press release.

“The lease with Target is an exciting first step toward the full transformation of Provo Towne Centre into a reimagined mixed-use center that meets the modern needs of the community,” Brixton Vice President of Development Justin Long said.

Brixton Capital will refurbish the entire two-story structure that was originally built in 1996. Renovations include a remodel and interior demolition and revamping the associated 12.5 acres of land to “accommodate a functional and fresh design for the community.”

The remaining 40 acres of Provo Towne Centre will see additions of multifamily housing and other “mixed uses to improve livability, shopping and community within Provo’s East Bay neighborhood,” Brixton officials said in a news release.

Brixton’s vice president of leasing Eric Li said active discussions are occurring with other retailers and restaurants who wish to move to Provo Towne Centre. Li said additional information will be available in the coming months.

An estimated completion date of the renovations and a target date for the opening of the new Target were not announced.

