One dead in 4-vehicle crash; Highway 40 closed in both directions

HEBER, Utah — One person is dead in a crash involving four vehicles that has closed U.S. Highway 40 in both directions.

According to Cameron Roden with Utah Highway Patrol, the crash occurred near milepost 13, which is near the intersection with State route 32 just north of Heber City.

One driver was killed and another person is in serious condition. Information about the other vehicles or people involved was not available.

It is estimated U.S. Highway 40 eastbound will be closed for one hour or less and westbound will be closed or have lane restrictions for two to three hours.

