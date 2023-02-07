Crossing guard hospitalized after being struck by car in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah — An Ogden City crossing guard was hit by a car early Tuesday morning while setting up.

The collision happened at the intersection of Harrop Street and Monroe Boulevard at approximately 6:55 a.m.

“The crosswalk was not operating as a school crossing, and no children were involved,” read a Facebook post from the Ogden Police Department.

Police said the guard was taken to the hospital, where they are listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information about the incident, including a video recording, has been asked to call the Ogden Police Traffic Bureau at 801-629-8285.

A description of the vehicle was not immediately available.

The victim has not been identified.