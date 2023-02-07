LOCAL NEWS
Crossing guard hospitalized after being struck by car in Ogden
Feb 7, 2023, 2:32 PM
OGDEN, Utah — An Ogden City crossing guard was hit by a car early Tuesday morning while setting up.
The collision happened at the intersection of Harrop Street and Monroe Boulevard at approximately 6:55 a.m.
“The crosswalk was not operating as a school crossing, and no children were involved,” read a Facebook post from the Ogden Police Department.
Police said the guard was taken to the hospital, where they are listed in stable condition.
Anyone with information about the incident, including a video recording, has been asked to call the Ogden Police Traffic Bureau at 801-629-8285.
A description of the vehicle was not immediately available.
The victim has not been identified.
KSL 5 TV Live
Top Stories
- Felony charges for contractor accused of ripping off several Utahns - KSLTV.com (pageviews: 13441)
- 2 former Stansbury High School teammates to faceoff in the Super Bowl (pageviews: 7554)
- Felony charges for contractor accused of ripping off several Utahns (pageviews: 5852)
- Residential care facility faces fine after woman pronounced dead found gasping for air in body bag (pageviews: 4852)
- Utah state prisons on lockdown after three assaults against officers (pageviews: 4484)
- Missing Arizona girl found in basement of convicted Utah sex offender on parole (pageviews: 3699)