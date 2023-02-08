Close
CRIME

Ex-Sandy fire captain admits hiding cameras where teens undressed, uploading child porn

Feb 7, 2023, 5:17 PM | Updated: 5:22 pm
KSL.com's Profile Picture BY
KSL.com

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A former captain with the Sandy Fire Department has admitted to hiding cameras where girls would change clothes and uploading child pornography.

Clinton Mark McKee, 45, pleaded guilty on Jan. 31 to eight counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, two second-degree felonies and six third-degree felonies; and two counts of voyeurism against a person under 14, a class A misdemeanor.

Initially, 20 charges were filed against McKee, but seven voyeurism charges and three charges of sexual exploitation of a minor were dismissed as part of a plea deal.

In a statement to support the guilty plea, McKee admitted to uploading child pornography using his Kik social media account between Dec. 6, 2021, and Jan. 10, 2022. He also admitted to intentionally placing hidden cameras where he knew underage girls would be changing clothes, and capturing videos of nine girls between the ages of 10 and 18 in early 2020.

McKee was charged with hiding cameras where his wife runs a tanning and seamstress business. Investigators with the Internet Crimes Against Children task force questioned McKee and searched his home after they received a tip about someone uploading and distributing child pornography.

The Sandy Fire Department placed McKee on administrative leave immediately after his arrest on March 10, 2022, and hours later, said his employment had ended. McKee joined the Sandy Fire Department in 2007.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on March 30.

