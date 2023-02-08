Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
CONSUMER

Utah arts and cultural jobs are surging after COVID pandemic

Feb 7, 2023, 5:57 PM | Updated: 6:09 pm
Katija Stjepovic's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The COVID-19 pandemic pulled the curtains on most of Utah’s arts and cultural jobs, but after nearly three years, they are reemerging.

According to the reports, even though the cultural industry suffered the second largest impact because of the pandemic, it became even stronger.

Cultural jobs decreased by nearly ten percent in 2020, down from over 65 thousand jobs in 2019.

“We have gone through some pretty challenging times as a country and as a state,” said Brad Wilson, Utah’s Speaker of the House of Representatives.

But in 2021, both industries made almost everything up, recovering 63,500 jobs.

“The arts and culture in our state are one of the ways that we still stay connected together as a community and as family members,” Wilson expressed.

The cultural industry brought in 10 billion dollars in spending into Utah and generated 347.9 million dollars in tax revenue. Around seven and a half percent of all Utah jobs are either supported or directly related to the cultural industry.

“While these numbers are important, all of this impact is important. I think the greatest impact that we have as an industry is the impact in our lives, the impact to our families and our communities and our children,” said Crystal Young, Executive Director of Utah Cultural Alliance.

Many people say that the arts and cultural industry in the beehive state keep growing, and they hope to continue bringing diverse communities together.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Consumer

...
Tamara Vaifanua

Tips to reduce your utility bills this winter

A lot of Utahns are shelling out more to keep their homes warm this winter -- about 17% more due to inflation.
18 hours ago
...
Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage

Shopping for Valentine’s roses? 9 comparisons to help you find the biggest bang for your buck

From online and local florist delivery options to grocery store blooms, KSL’s Matt Gephardt compares the cost and durability of nine different bouquets of a dozen red roses.
2 days ago
Utahns filling up their cars with gas. (KSL-TV)...
Matt Rascon

Gas prices jump 26 cents in one week, Utah governor blames supply

Gas prices have shot up more than usual in January, with increases Utahns generally see in March, and Gov. Cox said closed refineries and increased demand is to blame.
2 days ago
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 10: In this photo illustration, the FTX website is seen on a computer o...
Allison Morrow

FTX to politicians: Give us back our donations or we’ll sue you

New FTX management is pressuring hundreds of politicians and political organizations to return millions of dollars donated by them or its founders before it went bankrupt.
2 days ago
FILE: Brothers Cody Dunham, left, and William Dunham load a television into their car after Best Bu...
Tamara Vaifanua

February deals ahead of Super Bowl, Valentine’s Day and Presidents Day

From Valentine's Day to Presidents Day and the Super Bowl, February is shaping up as a month packed with sales and deals.
2 days ago
FILE: A Frontier airlines plane lands at the Miami International Airport on June 16, 2021 in Miami,...
Zoe Sottile

Frontier Airlines announces new unlimited summer flight pass

Frontier Airlines has announced its newest incentive to get travelers back in the air post-pandemic: An unlimited summer flight pass that costs $399.
4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Utah arts and cultural jobs are surging after COVID pandemic