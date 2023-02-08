Two men steal wallet from car, charge $5,600 on victim’s credit cards

LEHI, Utah — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two people involved in a car burglary in Lehi.

The crime occurred in the morning hours of Sunday, Jan. 15, according to a Facebook post from the Lehi City Police Department.

The men are accused of stealing a wallet from a car, then using the credit cards in that wallet to charge $5,600 in fraudulent purchases.

“They also attempted another $1,800 with another card, but they were unsuccessful,” the post stated.

Police said the purchases were made all over Utah County and at various businesses. A picture of the vehicle they were in at some of those businesses was provided.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the Lehi City Police Department at 385-201-2159 and ask to speak with Det. Shipton.