Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
EDUCATION & SCHOOLS

Advocates push to fund resource centers for Utah’s homeless teens

Feb 7, 2023, 6:40 PM | Updated: 8:16 pm
Mike Anderson's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — The State of Utah is now pushing to help homeless students statewide by opening resource centers in public schools.

Several of the centers have already opened, thanks to local community efforts.

“There are more than 15,000 young people in the state of Utah who are experiencing homelessness or housing insecurity. It’s not fixed, or it’s not regular, and it’s inadequate,” explained Jodi Lunt, director of Davis Education Foundation.

Teen centers, like the new one at Woods Cross High School, will help the kids who would otherwise hope to hide their homelessness. They’re the ones quietly in need.

“We can see that there are needs in every single district. Almost every single district has kids experiencing extreme poverty,” said Emily Bell McCormick, founder of The Policy Project.

McCormick is lobbying lawmakers to help school districts statewide get the ball rolling on resources, much like the six centers across Davis County.

“It’s definitely an issue that’s risen to the top, as we’re seeing it in more of our schools and districts. The cost of living is going up. The price of groceries is high, so it’s no surprise that our families are struggling right now,” said Rep. Candice Pierucci, R-Herriman.

Pierucci has pushed to get that funding into the state’s public education budget. Five million dollars will now move ahead for full approval by the executive appropriations committee, but it’s not enough for some advocates.

“It varies by district, but every district has students who are experiencing homelessness,” Pierucci explained.

While state funds might get things moving, communities will have to fundraise and come together. Whether they simply need a pantry, a study hall, or even a place to stay overnight.

“When we told the story, and when they received the information, they responded and acted. They made this possible,” Lunt said. “So what I want to the people in Davis County is thank you.”

In the Davis School District, there are more teen centers on the way for high schools, but the Davis Education Foundation already has eyes on getting some into their junior highs because there are needs for kids of all ages.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Education & Schools

(KSL-TV)...
Carole Mikita

Utah’s Madeleine Choir School returns for tour including singing for Pope Francis

The members of the Madeleine Choir School recently returned from their first international tour in five years. And the highlight was singing at a Mass for Pope Francis.
20 hours ago
USU student Max Shulga during Saturday night's game....
Shelby Lofton

Utah State community responds to ‘Russia’ chants directed at Ukrainian player

Some USU students say that the Colorado State University students crossed a line that goes beyond simple trash talk during a game.
3 days ago
This week on Sunday Edition, Doug Wright is joined by KSL reporter Ladd Egan to look ahead at abort...
KSL TV

Sunday Edition: Utah Abortion Bill, School Vouchers

This week on Sunday Edition, Doug Wright is joined by KSL reporter Ladd Egan to look ahead at abortion access legislation being unveiled on Utah's Capitol Hill and speak to the representative who brought the school choice bill into law and their future bills.
3 days ago
Presenters at the Health Relationship Youth Summit asking for final questions. (KSL-TV's Mark Less)...
Alex Cabrero

Utah teens learn more about healthy relationships at youth summit

Teenagers gathered at a Healthy Relationship Youth Summit to learn more about the signs of unhealthy relationships and be able to identify them.
4 days ago
For 29 years, Mike Skogerboe has been to nearly every girls and boys basketball game, and nearly ev...
Mike Anderson

Fremont High School helps support their superfan

Students and teachers at Fremont High School teamed up to help out their superfan who rarely misses a game.
4 days ago
FILE PHOTO - (Deseret News)...
Madison Swenson

One in custody, one outstanding after St. George home burglary

Four schools in St. George were placed under lockout protocol Friday while police searched for two burglary suspects in the nearby area.
5 days ago

Sponsored Articles

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Advocates push to fund resource centers for Utah’s homeless teens