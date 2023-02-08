Woods Cross K-9 earns top award in the nation for arrests

WOODS CROSS, Utah — A Woods Cross Police Department K-9 duo received a national reward for their police work on Tuesday.

Woods Cross PD Detective Burton and K-9 Flash earned the Fiat Justitia Award from Operation Underground Railroad, according to the Woods Cross PD Facebook page.

“OUR said that out of the 54 plus dogs they have donated to departments all over the nation, Detective Burton and Flash have been leading the nation in stats this past year,” according to the department.

The duo completed more search warrants, helped in more arrests, and found more electronic devices than any other dog in the county.

Woods Cross PD said Flash is trained to find electronic media storage devices like hard drives, USB drives, and cell phones.

