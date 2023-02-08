Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
KSL ALL-STAR ACCESS

Raise the Future chosen as Team Giannis’ beneficiary for NBA All-Star Game

Feb 7, 2023, 7:53 PM | Updated: 8:36 pm
Shara Park's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — As the NBA All-Star weekend in Salt Lake City approaches, several local charities have been chosen as beneficiaries, including Raise the Future, KSL TV’s Wednesday’s Child partner.

“We got a call about a week ago from members of the NBA and the NBA Cares Foundation, and they just told us that Team Giannis had chosen Raise the Future as their charity beneficiary,” said Lindsay Kaeding, acting vice president of development and communications for Raise the Future. “It feels surreal and amazing and exciting, and we’re just so incredibly grateful.”

Being chosen as a beneficiary for Team Giannis is a big opportunity for Raise the Future — an organization dedicated to serving children living in foster care in Utah, Colorado, and Nevada. During the NBA All-Star Game and NBA All-Star Practice presented by AT&T, a total of $750,000 will be contributed to Team Giannis’s charity, Raise the Future, and Team LeBron’s charity, Big Brother Big Sisters of Utah.

“This is going to be huge for us, not just brining awareness to the hundreds of thousands of kids that are waiting across the nation in foster care for permanency, for a connection and a family, but also financially,” Kaeding said. “We have about 40 or so kids that have been sitting on a wait list that we haven’t been able to provide services for, and this financially will help us be able to take some of those kids and be able to create connections for them.”

On Tuesday, Kaeding shared the news with the Peterson family at Raise the Future’s office in Midvale.

“I don’t even know how I can express how awesome I think it is, like, this organization has changed our family’s life,” said Jenny Peterson.

Kirk and Jenny Peterson adopted their three youngest children from foster care in 2021 and have since received family support services from Raise the Future.

“It’s just been amazing to have coaches that help us,” Peterson said. “We’ve gone to a camp where they can learn coping skills when they (the kids) have anxiety.”

What the Petersons didn’t know during their visit to Raise the Future Tuesday was that Kaeding also had news for them regarding the NBA All-Star game — tickets for the entire family.

“I’m super excited. I’ve been dreaming of going to an All-Star game for a long time,” said Quade Peterson, Jenny and Kirk’s oldest son. “I just love the NBA and all the players, and I especially love Giannis.”

The Peterson family was thrilled to learn that they, along with many other families working with Raise the Future, were being invited to attend the game. Quade, who was sporting a Giannis Antetokounmpo jersey, instantly started texting his friends.

“I don’t even know what I’m going to tell them, I’m so excited right now,” Quade said. “I’ve been a fan of Giannis for quite some time. I just love how humble he is and he’s such a good guy.”

Kirk and Jenny Peterson said attending the NBA All-Star Game as a family is something they will never forget, adding that it’s an opportunity to strengthen their family bond and make more memories together.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” Jenny said. “There is no way we would get to do this otherwise, and honestly, I still can’t believe it’s happening.”

For the team at Raise the Future, being selected by Team Giannis is an honor.

“It means so much just for someone to step up and say the work you’re doing is important, that these kids are important, and for the NBA and players to care about these youth that are in foster care,” Kaeding said.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

KSL All-Star Access

Karl Malone smiles at retirement...
Chandler Hold, KSL Sports

Complete history of Utah Jazz players in NBA’s All-Star Game

Since 1976, the Utah Jazz have had 16 players combine for 50 appearances in the annual NBA All-Star game.
21 hours ago
Lauri Markkanen #23 of the Utah Jazz reacts to a basket against the Houston Rockets during the firs...
Kyle Ireland, KSL Sports

Ryan Smith, Utah Jazz honor Lauri Markkanen for NBA All-Star selection

Ryan Smith and the Utah Jazz honored Lauri Markkanen for his first NBA All-Star selection during Utah’s game against the Dallas Mavericks.
2 days ago
...
Associated Press

Jazz owner aims to showcase Utah, SLC with NBA All-Star Game

When the NBA All-Star game returns to Salt Lake City for the first time in three decades, Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith anticipates the event will help build Utah into a destination for other major sporting events.
2 days ago
...
Ashley Moser

Local businesses, city gear up to host 100,000 visitors during NBA All-Star weekend

Local businesses are gearing up for big crowds for the NBA All-Star Game in two weeks.
5 days ago
Salt Palace convention hall...
Larry D. Curtis

Salt Palace to host temporary liquor store during NBA’s All-Star activities

To accommodate visitors to Salt Lake City for NBA All-Star festivities, Utah will open an additional liquor store downtown.
6 days ago
Lauri Markkanen #23 of the Utah Jazz celebrates a dunk against the Chicago Bulls during the second ...
Ben Anderson, KSL Sports

Lauri Markkanen named to first All-Star team

Lauri Markkanen will represent the Utah Jazz in front of a home crowd after being selected to his first All-Star team.
6 days ago

Sponsored Articles

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Raise the Future chosen as Team Giannis’ beneficiary for NBA All-Star Game