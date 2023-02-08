Cars crash into Utah building and residence in separate incidents

PLEASANT VIEW, Utah — Two buildings in Pleasant View were damaged Tuesday after cars crashed into them.

The first incident occurred at a business on the 1100 West block of 2700 North, while the second occurred at a residence on the 2400 block of U.S. Highway 89.

Thankfully, neither incident resulted in injuries, according to a Facebook post from the North View Fire District.

“Initially, Weber County’s heavy rescue team was dispatched, but each driver was able to self-extricate, so the heavy units were canceled,” the post stated.

Fire officials said the business did not sustain any major structural damage, but the residence did and “is not livable.”

The Pleasant View Police Department, Weber Fire District, and Ogden City Fire Department also responded.

Details about what led to the crashes was not immediately available.