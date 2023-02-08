LOCAL NEWS
Casey Scott surprises drivers with free gas cards and Valentine’s Day candy
Feb 8, 2023, 9:44 AM
SALT LAKE CITY — Casey Scott was out and about Wednesday morning, surprising drivers with some free gas cards and Valentine’s Day candy.
Tune into KSL Today each Wednesday from 5:30 a.m. to 6:30 a.m. to see where Casey will pop up next!
