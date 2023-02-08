Two people rescued after becoming lost while snowmobiling

IRON COUNTY, Utah — Search and rescue crews were called out early Tuesday morning after a man and woman became lost while snowmobiling in Iron County.

The call came in at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday for two snowmobilers lost in the Yankee Meadow area.

“They had been riding their snowmobiles when the evening hours set in along with fog. The reduced visibility made it impossible for them to follow their tracks back to their vehicle,” read a Facebook post from Iron County Search and Rescue.

Officials said the two were able to contact family before their cell phones died to let them know what had happened.

“They were prepared to spend the evening in the wilderness,” the post stated.

It went on to say that the man and woman found shelter under trees to shield them from wind and precipitation. They also had flashlights, food, water, fire starters and a space blanket with them. In addition, the two used gasoline from their snowmobile to help start a fire.

Before the snowmobilers’ phone died, a ping was made to hopefully find their location. According to the post, the GPS coordinates that came back were inaccurate.

At 2:51 a.m., the two were found 3.5 miles from the original GPS coordinates.

“The lost individuals heard and saw the snowmobiles and flagged them down using their flashlights.”

Officials said the two were in good health and followed the ICSSAR snowmobile team out of the area and back to their car.

Search and rescue volunteers returned to the building at approximately 4 a.m.

“The individuals were well prepared for their adventure but as you read, they became quickly disoriented due to the darkness and fog. We can’t emphasize enough the importance to let someone know where you are going and when you expect to return home. Had these individuals not had cell phone coverage to notify someone of their situation, there could have been a different outcome,” the post stated.