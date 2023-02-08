Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
LOCAL NEWS

Two people rescued after becoming lost while snowmobiling

Feb 8, 2023, 10:24 AM
(Iron County Search and Rescue/Facebook)...
(Iron County Search and Rescue/Facebook)
(Iron County Search and Rescue/Facebook)
Madison Swenson's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

IRON COUNTY, Utah —  Search and rescue crews were called out early Tuesday morning after a man and woman became lost while snowmobiling in Iron County.

The call came in at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday for two snowmobilers lost in the Yankee Meadow area.

“They had been riding their snowmobiles when the evening hours set in along with fog. The reduced visibility made it impossible for them to follow their tracks back to their vehicle,” read a Facebook post from Iron County Search and Rescue.

Officials said the two were able to contact family before their cell phones died to let them know what had happened.

“They were prepared to spend the evening in the wilderness,” the post stated.

It went on to say that the man and woman found shelter under trees to shield them from wind and precipitation. They also had flashlights, food, water, fire starters and a space blanket with them. In addition, the two used gasoline from their snowmobile to help start a fire.

Before the snowmobilers’ phone died, a ping was made to hopefully find their location. According to the post, the GPS coordinates that came back were inaccurate.

At 2:51 a.m., the two were found 3.5 miles from the original GPS coordinates.

(Iron County Search and Rescue/Facebook)

“The lost individuals heard and saw the snowmobiles and flagged them down using their flashlights.”

Officials said the two were in good health and followed the ICSSAR snowmobile team out of the area and back to their car.

Search and rescue volunteers returned to the building at approximately 4 a.m.

“The individuals were well prepared for their adventure but as you read, they became quickly disoriented due to the darkness and fog. We can’t emphasize enough the importance to let someone know where you are going and when you expect to return home. Had these individuals not had cell phone coverage to notify someone of their situation, there could have been a different outcome,” the post stated.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

(KSL TV)...
Casey Scott

Casey Scott surprises drivers with free gas cards and Valentine’s Day candy

Casey Scott was out and about Wednesday morning, surprising drivers with some free gas cards and Valentine's Day candy.
10 hours ago
The Lower Calf Creek Falls in the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument in Garfield County. T...
Carter Williams

Feds announce changes at southern Utah recreation site amid spike in popularity

Changes are coming to a popular recreation site within the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument as its current infrastructure struggles to handle growing popularity.
10 hours ago
...
Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage

Want to rent out your home for the NBA All-Star weekend? Here’s what you need to know

No question local businesses and hotel operators are excited about all the money the NBA All-Star game will bring in. But as Matt Gephardt found, regular Joe's are also capitalizing — and maybe you can, too.
1 day ago
Chopper 5 flies over the site of a new golf course by Tiger Woods set to open near Heber and Park C...
Alex Cabrero

New golf course designed by Tiger Woods set to open in 2025 Park City area

A new golf course set to come to the Park City area is being designed by Tiger Woods. While it may be exciting, it has a lot of people wondering about the water it will take to run it.
1 day ago
...
Shelby Lofton

Utah lawmakers discussing multiple domestic violence bills to protect victims

A domestic violence amendment bill — SB117 — has made it one step closer to reaching the governor's desk.
1 day ago
FILE PHOTO...
Pat Reavy

Utah sex offender charged with kidnapping teen girl from Arizona he met on TikTok

A West Valley man previously convicted of sexually extorting a teen girl is now charged with driving to Arizona to take a different teen girl back to his home in Utah where he sexually assaulted her.
1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Two people rescued after becoming lost while snowmobiling