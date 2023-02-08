Utah boy dies after falling off school slide

STANSBURY PARK, Utah — An 8-year-old boy has died from his injuries after falling off a slide at a Tooele County elementary school.

The tragic incident happened at 10:17 a.m. Monday at Rose Springs Elementary School.

Sgt. David Bleazard with the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office told KSL the boy fell off the twisty slide about halfway down it.

When recess monitors responded to the area, Bleazard said the boy was unconscious and breathing, but then at one point, his breathing stopped. CPR was administered before the boy was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

This statement from a Tooele County School District spokesperson was released Wednesday:

We are deeply saddened by the tragic news of the student’s passing following the accident on the playground at Rose Springs Elementary. Our hearts go out to the family and friends during this difficult time. The family has requested to please give them time before calling or sending messages. We have counselors available for students, faculty, and staff who need someone to talk to.

The boy was identified Wednesday as Dallin Cunningham.

A GoFundMe page* has been set up for the family.

