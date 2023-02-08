NBA All-Star Celebrity Game features Ryan Smith, Dwyane Wade as coaches

SALT LAKE CITY –– The annual celebrity game is one of the top events for NBA All-Star weekend.

We’ve finally got the rosters that will line up on Friday, Feb. 17, as part of the All-Star festivities here in Salt Lake City. The first thing that pops off the page is the two head coaches.

Utah Jazz Governor Ryan Smith will be one of the coaches, along with minority owner Dwyane Wade.

Smith was asked on the KSL Sports Zone last month if he would play in the celebrity game. He shot down any idea of that, but he’s going to lead “Team Ryan,” which includes singer Kane Brown and NFL Hall of Fame receiver Calvin “Megatron” Johnson. Johnson attended the Jazz home game against the Toronto Raptors on Feb. 1.

Wade’s squad, affectionately called “Team Dwyane,” includes Seattle Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf, rapper 21 Savage, and YouTuber Jesser.

Tip-off for the 2023 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game is at 5 p.m. and will be televised nationally on ESPN. The game is taking place at the Jon M. Huntsman Center on the campus of the University of Utah.

2023 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game Rosters

Team Dwyane

Nicky Jam (Singer)

Jesser (YouTuber)

Simu Liu (Actor)

DK Metcalf (NFL wide receiver)

Hasan Minhaj (Comedian)

Janelle Monáe (Singer)

Arike Ogunbowale (WNBA star)

21 Savage (Rapper)

Ranveer Singh (Actor)

Frances Tiafoe (Tennis player)

Alex Toussaint (Peloton instructor)

Team Ryan

Kane Brown (Singer)

Cordae (Rapper)

Diamond Deshields (WNBA star)

Calvin Johnson (NFL Hall of Famer)

Marcos Mion (Actor)

The Miz (Wrestler)

Everett Osborne (Actor)

Ozuna (Singer)

Albert Pujols (Former MLB star)

Guillermo Rodriguez (Talk-show host)

Sinqua Walls (Actor)

NBA All-Star Weekend

All-Star weekend has been a part of NBA tradition for decades. The first ever All-Star game was held in 1951 in Boston.

The game was always an East vs. West affair until 2018. The NBA changed the format to have two captains lead the two teams. The leading vote-getter from each conference becomes the captain of a squad and eventually drafts their team from the pool of 24 players.

The weekend consists of three days, with key events held on each day. Each day is more exciting than the last, leading up to the All-Star game on the third day.

All-Star weekend has brought iconic NBA moments and memories to basketball fans for over 70 years. This year, Salt Lake City gets to be the host.