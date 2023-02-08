Close
LOCAL NEWS

Website names Salt Lake roaster one of the country’s best

Feb 8, 2023, 1:45 PM
Publik Coffee...
Publik Coffee was named one of the best in country. This location is at 975 S West Temple. (Brooke Williams, KSL TV)
(Brooke Williams, KSL TV)
Cary Schwanitz's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — For some, few things help get the day off to a great start better than that morning cup of joe. The website tripstodiscover.com, recently listed Salt Lake City’s Publik Coffee Roasters as one of the very best places to get that caffeine dose.

Publik Coffee has three locations in Salt Lake according to its website and a fourth location is set to reopen in the Avenues area.

“Salt Lake City, Utah is our home. We love our big little city and take pride in serving rad, delicious coffees,” the Publik Coffee website said. “We believe in quality over quantity which is why we sweat the small and big stuff.”

The small-batch roaster serves brews with beans curated from all over the world including Brazil, Colombia, and Ethiopia.

“We take to heart that coffee has a far-reaching social and environmental impact. We partner with importers that have strong relationships at origin who are equipped to work at the farm level and can make a positive impact within coffee-growing communities,” the website added. “We are able to support our importer partners by paying a premium for coffees that allows producers to have the ability to cover their production costs and have enough income to improve their quality of life.”

Publik Coffee said its roastery is powered entirely by the sun through 65 solar panels.

The list also highlights coffee shops in Denver, Dallas, Austin, and Las Vegas.

Whether you like to big nationwide coffee chains, fast food, or your own brew, read the complete list here.

