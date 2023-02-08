Close
Two local charities selected as beneficiaries for 2023 NBA All-Star Game

Feb 8, 2023, 3:40 PM
...
Madison Swenson's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Two local charities have been chosen as beneficiaries for the NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City.

Team Giannis has selected Raise the Future, KSL TV’s Wednesday’s Child partner, while Team Lebron has chosen Big Brothers Big Sisters of Utah.

“It feels surreal and amazing and exciting, and we’re just so incredibly grateful,” said Lindsay Kaeding, acting vice president of development and communications for Raise the Future.

“Big Brothers Big Sisters of Utah is thrilled and honored to have been chosen by Team LeBron as one of two nonprofits to benefit from the NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City this February,” read a Wednesday morning press release from the organization.

The two teams will compete for $150,000 for their beneficiaries during All-Star Practice on Feb. 18. The next day, a total of $750,000 will be contributed to the two charities.

“In addition to the financial investment, this selection includes a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for many of our Littles (children in a current mentoring match) to participate in NBA All-Star weekend,” the release stated.

The Petersons, who have received family support services from Raise the Future, were lucky recipients of game tickets Tuesday at the organization’s office in Midvale.

“I’m super excited. I’ve been dreaming of going to an All-Star Game for a long time,” said Quade Peterson, Jenny and Kirk’s oldest son. “I just love the NBA and all the players, and I especially love Giannis.”

Raise the Future chosen as Team Giannis’ beneficiary for NBA All-Star Game

The game will be played at 6:30 p.m. MT on Sunday, Feb. 19, at Vivint Arena.

A whole host of activities will also be taking place all weekend.

For more KSL TV coverage on NBA All-Star weekend, click here.

