Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
NATIONAL NEWS

Suspect in El Paso Walmart massacre pleads guilty to 90 federal charges

Feb 8, 2023, 5:08 PM
Patrick Crusius...
FILE - In this Oct., 10, 2019, file photo, El Paso Walmart mass shooter Patrick Crusius is arraigned in the 409th state District Court in El Paso, Texas, with Judge Sam Medrano presiding. (Mark Lambie/The El Paso Times via AP, Pool)
(Mark Lambie/The El Paso Times via AP, Pool)
CNN's Profile Picture BY
CNN

(CNN) — Patrick Crusius plead guilty to all federal charges on Wednesday, nearly three and a half years after the 2019 mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas — one of the deadliest attacks on Latinos in modern US history.

Crusius, 24, had pleaded not guilty in 2020 to the 90 federal charges he faces, including hate crimes resulting in death, use of a firearm to commit murder during and in relation to a crime of violence, hate crimes involving attempt to kill, and use of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

He was accused of killing 23 people in 2019 at a Walmart in El Paso.

Standing in a navy jumpsuit while handcuffed, Crusius verbally pleaded “guilty” to each charge as the judge read the 90 counts aloud, a list that included the names of the deceased victims and wounded survivors. Dozens of family members of victims were in the audience.

The guilty plea is part of a plea agreement in which the prosecution recommends 90 consecutive life sentences.

Crusius repeatedly confirmed he understood the rights he was waiving with his guilty plea.

After federal prosecutors stated last month they would not seek the death penalty, attorneys for Crusius filed a motion for a re-arraignment and indicated he would change his plea.

The federal trial was set to start in January 2024, but now that Crusius has pleaded guilty, the case is expected to move straight to a sentencing hearing in June, the judge said Wednesday.

As the epidemic of mass shootings in America continues unabated, Crusius also faces state charges for the August 3, 2019, massacre that left almost two dozen people wounded. The slain included a 15-year-old soccer player and a 60-year-old Army veteran who would give “a meal and a home to anyone.”

In that case, Texas prosecutors have said they plan to seek the death penalty. Crusius has pleaded not guilty to a state capital murder charge, and a trial has not been scheduled yet.

At a January status hearing in the state case, El Paso’s District Attorney Bill Hicks said a trial date won’t be set until after sentencing in the federal case, according to CNN affiliate KFOX. Hicks added the state trial could start in 2024 or 2025, but the schedule will be up to the district court judge.

Authorities describe a White supremacist manifesto

Authorities say the suspect drove 11 hours from his hometown of Allen, Texas — a Dallas suburb — to El Paso with the sole intent of killing immigrants and Mexicans in the West Texas border city.

About 20 minutes before the massacre, the suspect is believed to have posted a 2,300-word manifesto he wrote titled, “The Inconvenient Truth.” It included White supremacist language, opposed “race mixing” and encouraged immigrants to return to their home countries.

“This attack is a response to the Hispanic invasion of Texas,” Crusius wrote, according to an indictment. “They are the instigators, not me. I am simply defending my country from cultural and ethnic replacement brought on by the invasion.”

Weeks before the shooting, the suspect bought a GP WASR-10 semi-automatic rifle and 1,000 rounds of hollow-point ammunition online, the indictment states.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

National News

A general view of atmosphere the premiere of Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Frozen"at the El Capit...
Alli Rosenbloom

Disney announces more ‘Toy Story’ and ‘Frozen’ sequels are in the works

Disney CEO Bob Iger said on Wednesday during the company's earnings call that there are plans for additional sequels to both hit franchises in the works.
20 hours ago
The Twitter emblem is displayed on a smart phone outside the Twitter offices in Dublin on November ...
CNN

Twitter users briefly unable to tweet, send messages

Twitter users on Wednesday briefly encountered various issues with the platform, including the inability to tweet, send direct messages or follow new accounts.
20 hours ago
President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the C...
Zeke Miller, Seung Min Kim and Lisa Mascaro, Associated Press

Biden in State of Union exhorts Congress: ‘Finish the job’

President Joe Biden has exhorted Republicans in his State of the Union address to work with him to “finish the job” of rebuilding the economy and uniting the nation.
20 hours ago
Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., and other Republicans gather in the House Cham...
Lisa Mascaro and Mary Clare Jalonick, Associated Press

GOP on GOP: Romney scolds Santos, ‘You don’t belong here’

Congressman George Santos' presence at the center aisle for Tuesday night's speech was met with a stern rebuke from a fellow Republican, Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah.
20 hours ago
SANTA FE, NEW MEXICO - OCTOBER 22: A general view shows a locked gate at the entrance to the Bonanz...
Associated Press

Alec Baldwin wants prosecutor in on-set death case dropped

Defense attorneys for actor Alec Baldwin are seeking to disqualify the special prosecutor in the case against him stemming from the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on a New Mexico film set.
20 hours ago
FILE: Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets are displayed on January 3, 2018 in San Anselmo, ...
Associated Press

Lucky player in Seattle suburb wins $754.6M Powerball prize

A single winning ticket for a $754.6 million Powerball jackpot was sold at a department store in a Seattle suburb, Washington state lottery officials said Tuesday.
2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Suspect in El Paso Walmart massacre pleads guilty to 90 federal charges