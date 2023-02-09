Suspect in El Paso Walmart massacre pleads guilty to 90 federal charges

(CNN) — Patrick Crusius plead guilty to all federal charges on Wednesday, nearly three and a half years after the 2019 mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas — one of the deadliest attacks on Latinos in modern US history.

Crusius, 24, had pleaded not guilty in 2020 to the 90 federal charges he faces, including hate crimes resulting in death, use of a firearm to commit murder during and in relation to a crime of violence, hate crimes involving attempt to kill, and use of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

He was accused of killing 23 people in 2019 at a Walmart in El Paso.

Standing in a navy jumpsuit while handcuffed, Crusius verbally pleaded “guilty” to each charge as the judge read the 90 counts aloud, a list that included the names of the deceased victims and wounded survivors. Dozens of family members of victims were in the audience.

The guilty plea is part of a plea agreement in which the prosecution recommends 90 consecutive life sentences.

Crusius repeatedly confirmed he understood the rights he was waiving with his guilty plea.

After federal prosecutors stated last month they would not seek the death penalty, attorneys for Crusius filed a motion for a re-arraignment and indicated he would change his plea.

The federal trial was set to start in January 2024, but now that Crusius has pleaded guilty, the case is expected to move straight to a sentencing hearing in June, the judge said Wednesday.

As the epidemic of mass shootings in America continues unabated, Crusius also faces state charges for the August 3, 2019, massacre that left almost two dozen people wounded. The slain included a 15-year-old soccer player and a 60-year-old Army veteran who would give “a meal and a home to anyone.”

In that case, Texas prosecutors have said they plan to seek the death penalty. Crusius has pleaded not guilty to a state capital murder charge, and a trial has not been scheduled yet.

At a January status hearing in the state case, El Paso’s District Attorney Bill Hicks said a trial date won’t be set until after sentencing in the federal case, according to CNN affiliate KFOX. Hicks added the state trial could start in 2024 or 2025, but the schedule will be up to the district court judge.

Authorities describe a White supremacist manifesto

Authorities say the suspect drove 11 hours from his hometown of Allen, Texas — a Dallas suburb — to El Paso with the sole intent of killing immigrants and Mexicans in the West Texas border city.

About 20 minutes before the massacre, the suspect is believed to have posted a 2,300-word manifesto he wrote titled, “The Inconvenient Truth.” It included White supremacist language, opposed “race mixing” and encouraged immigrants to return to their home countries.

“This attack is a response to the Hispanic invasion of Texas,” Crusius wrote, according to an indictment. “They are the instigators, not me. I am simply defending my country from cultural and ethnic replacement brought on by the invasion.”

Weeks before the shooting, the suspect bought a GP WASR-10 semi-automatic rifle and 1,000 rounds of hollow-point ammunition online, the indictment states.

