LOCAL NEWS

UPDATE: Endangered Brigham City teen found, ‘safe and healthy’

Feb 8, 2023, 5:25 PM | Updated: 7:16 pm
Entering Brigham City Utah, you're met with this beautiful scenery. (Scott Taylor)
Entering Brigham City Utah, you're met with this beautiful scenery. (Scott Taylor)
(Scott Taylor)
BY
KSLTV.com

UPDATE: The Brigham City Corporation said that Linkoln was found “safe and healthy,” in a Facebook post.

The city thanks the public for their help in locating him.

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 14-year-old boy from Brigham City who is considered to be endangered.

According to a Facebook post from Brigham City Corporation, Linkoln was last seen wearing a lime green coat.

He is described as 5 feet 9, 110 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

“Police have asked the community to look in their years, sheds, garages, etc.,” the post stated.

Anyone who see’s Linkoln has been asked to call dispatch at 435-723-5227 and not approach him as they might scare him off.

